A bridge in need of urgent renovation

This daily is almost regularly covering reports of bridges and culverts in worn-out condition posing serious threat to safe and suitable travelling in many parts of the country.



One such report that caughtour notice, lately, through our Countryside page about dilapidated condition of an important bridge of Kamalnagar Upazila under Laxmipur District raises grave concern.



Reportedly, the bridge over the river Bhulua at Charthika-Charbasu Road of the upazila has turned perilous causing immense sufferings to thousands of locals and students. Carrying agricultural goods is being seriously hampered as the bridge has turned almost unusable. Already a number of accidents took place here.



Despite such ramshackle condition of the bridge with its middle portion and railing broken,people's communication and vehicular movement through it is going rampant as there is no other alternative path in the area.



We believe, the bridge continuing with such dire condition for last eight years stands as the glaring example of utter neglect with the concerned authority turning a blind eye. And the bridge turning so fragile just after 16 years of construction simply manifests that there was gross violation of proper construction rules on the part of authority.



Though the bridge is not a mega project, in terms of meeting the regular local commuting needs of the people of Hazirhat, Karunanagar, and Fazumiarhat of Sadar Upazila, Charthika Ashrayan Project, Noakhali Sadar District, Subarnachar and Ramgoti Upazilas, its importance is no less at all.



We think this dilapidated bridge of Kamalnagar reflects the miserable communication system of the entire country. Many brick-built bridges turning into death traps across the country do the round in the media. The precarious state of the Kamalnagar Bridge only highlights the poor state of our local administration and sad reality of rural communications infrastructure.



Though the report did not cite any specific reason behind the wretched condition of the bridge, we assume a ubiquitous mismanagementand irregularities to have happened in this case. On various occasions, we come to learn from the media about the construction of bridges and culverts with substandard materials despite sufficient allocation of government funds.



Moreover, nexus of local political leaders and influentials over construction of bridges and culverts is an open secret. However, a proper investigation will certainly find out the actual cause behind the plight of the bridge.



Meanwhile, the new bridge proposal that has been sent to the highest authorities concerned, we believe will get the immediate nod. But, since there is no alternative to the existing bridge, until another one is built in Kamalganj, proper renovation of it is also a mandatory.

