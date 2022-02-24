Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 24 February, 2022, 1:20 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

A bridge in need of urgent renovation

Published : Thursday, 24 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56

This daily is almost regularly covering reports of bridges and culverts in worn-out condition posing serious threat to safe and suitable travelling in many parts of the country.

One such report that caughtour notice, lately, through our Countryside page about dilapidated condition of an important bridge of Kamalnagar Upazila under Laxmipur District raises grave concern.

Reportedly, the bridge over the river Bhulua at Charthika-Charbasu Road of the upazila has turned perilous causing immense sufferings to thousands of locals and students. Carrying agricultural goods is being seriously hampered as the bridge has turned almost unusable. Already a number of accidents took place here.

Despite such ramshackle condition of the bridge with its middle portion and railing broken,people's communication and vehicular movement through it is going rampant as there is no other alternative path in the area.

We believe, the bridge continuing with such dire condition for last eight years stands as the glaring example of utter neglect with the concerned authority turning a blind eye. And the bridge turning so fragile just after 16 years of construction simply manifests that there was gross violation of proper construction rules on the part of authority.

Though the bridge is not a mega project, in terms of meeting the regular local commuting needs of the people of Hazirhat, Karunanagar, and Fazumiarhat of Sadar Upazila, Charthika Ashrayan Project, Noakhali Sadar District, Subarnachar and Ramgoti Upazilas, its importance is no less at all.

We think this dilapidated bridge of Kamalnagar reflects the miserable communication system of the entire country. Many brick-built bridges turning into death traps across the country do the round in the media. The precarious state of the Kamalnagar Bridge only highlights the poor state of our local administration and sad reality of rural communications infrastructure.

Though the report did not cite any specific reason behind the wretched condition of the bridge, we assume a ubiquitous mismanagementand irregularities to have happened in this case. On various occasions, we come to learn from the media about the construction of bridges and culverts with substandard materials despite sufficient allocation of government funds.

Moreover, nexus of local political leaders and influentials over construction of bridges and culverts is an open secret. However, a proper investigation will certainly find out the actual cause behind the plight of the bridge.

Meanwhile, the new bridge proposal that has been sent to the highest authorities concerned, we believe will get the immediate nod. But, since there is no alternative to the existing bridge, until another one is built in Kamalganj, proper renovation of it is also a mandatory.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
A bridge in need of urgent renovation
Plight of animals in a Safari park
A rewarding opportunity for Patenga Container Terminal
Int'l Mother Language Day
Turnaround of small industries
PM's call for a universal pension scheme
A rail link promising wider regional connectivity
Our air fast turning toxic


Latest News
Afif says no plan to give wickets
Ukraine soldier killed in shelling attack: armed forces
BGMEA urges EU's support for sustainable LDC graduation
3 burnt alive in Ashulia shoe factory fire
Bangladesh win by incredible innings of Afif, Miraz
Rain, thundershower likely Thursday, temperature to rise
Bangladesh seeks Canada's cooperation in technical education
Tanha to represent Bangladesh in GSEA Global Finals
Bangladesh-India bond inscribed with blood: Hasan
Bangladesh wants to raise ICT products export to $5 billion by 2025
Most Read News
5 killed as car falls in Chandpur roadside pond
Lyricist Kausar Ahmed Chaudhury laid to eternal rest
Naval warship BNS Umar Farooq left the Mongla Naval Jetty
Wallet or mobile phone - which is more important?
US, UK, Canada, Australia, Japan impose sanctions on Russia
Rajshahi University BCL to hold councils after 6 yrs
Addressing knowledge-based economy
Journo Sagar Biswas dies of cardiac arrest
Mizan jailed for 3 years, Basir for 8 years in bribery case
Russia's interests 'non-negotiable': Putin
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft