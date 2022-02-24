Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 24 February, 2022, 1:20 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Improve services in train

Published : Thursday, 24 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

Dear Sir
Our rail communication system has come a long way with the passage of time. There is a huge demand for trains in this country from the very beginning due to safe travel and affordable fares.

With that demand in mind, the scope of train services is also increasing. The train schedule crash has also been alleviated a lot now. New bogies have been added to several trains. But after so many things, it is very sad to say that the toilet system of many trains in this country is still running according to the old rules. As the environment is being harmed, so is public health. Inadequate toilet and poor facility is an issue for a long time. In order to improve service many different decisions have been materialised. Unfortunately, this vital service has always been neglected. Therefore, authorities responsible should take the issue with seriousness.

Modernization of railway toilets is a demand of time. If it is ensured, the environment will be protected, relief will come in public life.

Ashikujaman Syed
Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab, CRID



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Improve services in train
Dhaka to inaugurate new mission in Chennai: the underlying significance
The PR gimmickry plus the sabre rattling in Ukraine!
Ukraine conflict and European security
Technology for multilingual learning
Language Movement and Bangabandhu: A Memoir
Stop gender discrimination
Effective measures for ensuring Bengali language at all levels


Latest News
Afif says no plan to give wickets
Ukraine soldier killed in shelling attack: armed forces
BGMEA urges EU's support for sustainable LDC graduation
3 burnt alive in Ashulia shoe factory fire
Bangladesh win by incredible innings of Afif, Miraz
Rain, thundershower likely Thursday, temperature to rise
Bangladesh seeks Canada's cooperation in technical education
Tanha to represent Bangladesh in GSEA Global Finals
Bangladesh-India bond inscribed with blood: Hasan
Bangladesh wants to raise ICT products export to $5 billion by 2025
Most Read News
5 killed as car falls in Chandpur roadside pond
Lyricist Kausar Ahmed Chaudhury laid to eternal rest
Naval warship BNS Umar Farooq left the Mongla Naval Jetty
Wallet or mobile phone - which is more important?
US, UK, Canada, Australia, Japan impose sanctions on Russia
Rajshahi University BCL to hold councils after 6 yrs
Addressing knowledge-based economy
Journo Sagar Biswas dies of cardiac arrest
Mizan jailed for 3 years, Basir for 8 years in bribery case
Russia's interests 'non-negotiable': Putin
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft