Improve services in train

Dear Sir

Our rail communication system has come a long way with the passage of time. There is a huge demand for trains in this country from the very beginning due to safe travel and affordable fares.



With that demand in mind, the scope of train services is also increasing. The train schedule crash has also been alleviated a lot now. New bogies have been added to several trains. But after so many things, it is very sad to say that the toilet system of many trains in this country is still running according to the old rules. As the environment is being harmed, so is public health. Inadequate toilet and poor facility is an issue for a long time. In order to improve service many different decisions have been materialised. Unfortunately, this vital service has always been neglected. Therefore, authorities responsible should take the issue with seriousness.



Modernization of railway toilets is a demand of time. If it is ensured, the environment will be protected, relief will come in public life.



Ashikujaman Syed

Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab, CRID