The PR gimmickry plus the sabre rattling in Ukraine!

There is something infinitely intriguing about warfare and, if the publicity cards are played right then any conflict can be made to appear as the cataclysmic event with the potential to precipitate the end of civilisation. We have come close to annihilation several times before, notably the Cuban missile crisis, which brought the world near Armageddon. As the large ICBS's were spotted in Cuba, the west began to sweat and the counter culture revolutionaries did what they felt was right: make love like there's no tomorrow!



Actually, the Cuban Missile Crisis became the catalyst for a radical shift in public outlook, inspiring the young to rebel against guns, violence and imperialism. Make love not war, they screamed and thus, the age of love, rock and roll and free love was born! That also had repercussions but let's leave it for another day. Coming back to the present, the situation in Ukraine is tense while there is fear of a Russian invasion leading to another confrontation with the West.



However, despite warnings, the alarming signs and doomsday predictions by many leaders, actual full blown war or an invasion of Ukraine may not take place in the end. There are two schools of thought on the current crisis in Ukraine with one side convinced that Russia will invade while the other firmly believing that this is just a scare tactic which may include some robust exhibition of military prowess falling short of an all out war.



But let's forget about war for the time being and look at something else, the publicity factor of the whole episode and what it means for the parties involved.



The Russian vodka is strong as ever: To cut a long story short, the whole military exercise by Russia sends two messages: 1. ignore us and be doomed and, 2 we have the best military hardware so buy from us. Actually, the 'trade' factor in the whole episode is often neglected. Admittedly, in the current world, with Corona leaving most economies in tatters, what is needed the most is trade. And what can be more lucrative than selling weapons?



So far, the Russian military exercises near the Ukraine border have been given wide coverage by the international media. One cannot recall such detailed reports on army drills in recent times. Naturally, this has a psychological impact on nations out in the market to buy military hardware. The usage of measured language by the West to counter Russia's sudden build-up of forces can be interpreted by others as a show of respect for Russia's military prowess.



It's human nature that we want to get what appears to be the most powerful and revered by others. American movies made a cult of Jack Daniels whisky by relentlessly showing it on films with such a global impact that the brand is often perceived to be the absolute premium spirit. When there is so much praise and endorsement, even the sceptic will pause and think: ah, what the hell, even it ain't that good, it ain't bad either!



There are countless vodka making companies out there although the mere mention of it still manages to bring images of the bone biting Russian cold.



So, full marks for the PR job of the military exercises: no need for adverts to sell Russian military hardware. Oh, I forgot, the vodka sales may shoot up too. Wonder what brand 007 will choose when he orders his famous drink next time..something tells me, it won't be Stolichnaya!



Rattling the markets, inspiring Hollywood: Trust me, war or nor war, this current tensions will inspire writers, movie-makers and rattle the international markets. Then the windmill of conspiracy theories will begin to roll. So this is another PR aspect of the ongoing imbroglio. One school of thought feels that there will never be a total war but the spectre of possible invasion will linger for years to be used just as a barging chip if needed.



Why is there a feeling that war will be averted in the end? Well, one just has to use previous such situations as an example: a few years ago North Korea and the US was almost at the edge of a precipice with North Korean rhetoric bordering on the extreme. However, the battle of threats that raged on for months suddenly fell in intensity. In between, the international media houses had a field day, reporting on the ratcheting up of belligerent narratives. Come to think of it, where would the media be if the world did not have such scares from time to time?



Such incidents will be reported round the clock with international specialists giving their views while lay-persons like us will have our own stormy sessions over tea cups seated comfortably in our drawing rooms. What can be a more potent appetite enhancer than a long debate about war on a Saturday afternoon? Since the world is busy with Ukraine, North Korea has taken a back seat. One wonders if this will give them the chance to slowly/surreptitiously develop the weapons they wanted to without attracting much attention!



Hypothetically speaking, what if North Korea suddenly explodes a bomb while the world is preoccupied with Ukraine? I can envisage a punchy headline: Kim just played the ace of spades!



Everything said and done, the last thing the world needs is a conflict and all sides know that! But military exercises now a days play a much bigger role than just giving chance to the army to hone their skills. They aim to impress friends and foes alike. And for countries that manufacture and sell weapons, these manoeuvres are adverts.



To end, here's a quote from Oscar Wilde: as long as war is regarded as wicked it will have its fascination, the moment it's deemed vulgar, it will cease to be popular!

Pradosh Mitra is a former

development worker and

an avowed pacifist





