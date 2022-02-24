

Ukraine conflict and European security



Russia's pre-emptive move of troops and sophisticated military arsenal close to the border with Ukraine in December last did alarm the US and her NATO allies. It seems Ukraine is trapped in endless conflict between NATO and Russia. Following the collapse of Soviet Russia in 1991 and break up of Warsaw Pact the newly emerged independent states and east European countries joined the NATO alliance. Newly emerged former Russian states like Esthunia, Lithunia, Latvia overcoming the historical impasses felt secured joining US led NATO alliance.



These nations think that Russia which is still ruled by a despotic regime and oligarch at any moment may try to annex them forcefully. Manifestation of such hegemony of Russia has been evident since 2008. Georgia, Moldova, Kazakhstan, Crimea (part of Ukraine), Belarus have all experienced Russian intervention either by force, economic sanctions, cyber-attacks or combination of these illegal acts.



NATO's open door policy is an effort to expand its boundary eastward. Under this policy most of the east European nations have joined this powerful club of liberal democracy and militarily strong nations of US and her allies. Ukraine is aspiring NATO membership. The US and NATO allies assert that as an independent sovereign nation Ukraine has the liberty to pursue its foreign policy option and join NATO. It is no secret that Ukraine is important to NATO because it is the pathway to democracy in adjoining nations and surely to Russia.



The latest move of Russia has challenged the underlying motive of the US. Russia has mobilized more than hundred thousand combat troops along Ukraine border. The US made all propaganda and diplomatic efforts in order to securitize the Ukraine issue. The US has been touting that Russia is going to invade Ukraine at any time. On the contrary Russia denied such allegation and claimed that NATO wants to drag Russia into the war. Neutral observers and security experts think that despite Russia's denial of contemplated invasion against Ukraine, there are hidden motives behind massing of troops.

Ukraine matters to both Russia and NATO for two reasons. First, it tests the ability of the West to annex Ukraine within NATO. On the other hand it tests the ability of Russia to deny Ukraine from accession to NATO.



Second, it tests ability of the West to punish Russia for aggression against a sovereign independent nation instead of accepting annexation of Crimea by Russia forcibly. The current establishment in Moscow holds the view that Russia has the right to secure her national interest and its defence policy orientation by thwarting NATO expansion and denying the rights of independent decision making by her small neighbours.



President Vladimir Putin is strategic and in the recent years he could outwit US and NATO allies through his bold strategic steps. Putin is trying to create a perception among general people of Russia that he is a wartime President. So he needs to win war in order to prolong his regime. Because militarizing the presidential task offers him enough leverage in tightening his grip over the mass agitation and democratic movement like orange revolution in the region.



The Russian power now seeks to increase its strategic spheres not only in the region but elsewhere in the Middle East and Africa too. Historic events and precedence also need to be considered in assessing Russia's character. During Napoleonic era, French leader Napoleon invaded Russia. During World War II the German military invasion into Moscow was a serious blow to the existence of Russia. Now Russia faces NATO forces deployed all around east Europe and the latter is continuously expending further east. Imagine, what USA would be doing if Russian troops were deployed within 500 miles of Washington.



After intense diplomatic manoeuvres, of late in last week Russia has agreed to reduce tension in border area and withdraw troops. Push for diplomatic move initiated by different stakeholders has exhibited division among the key allies of NATO. The US accuses Russia of not complying with her commitment on ground.



Though armed conflict has not taken place; the causes of probable conflict cantering Ukraine has not been resolved. Immediate gain is the de-escalation of the crisis to some extent. What might be the outcome of potential conflict and whether a new great game between two super powers is going to be played in Ukraine in foreseeable future is a million dollar question. Currently the US is facing unprecedented challenge in tackling Russia. Distinct rift among NATO members has been visible. Ukraine was frustrated seeing disagreement among US, Germany and France.



It has become a serious challenge for President Biden to maintain cohesion among the key NATO allies. Ukraine is yet to get NATO membership. As such NATO has no obligation of sending military troops to Ukraine to fight against Russian aggression. On the other hand Ukraine is accusing the West of not doing enough to protect her from Russian incursion. However, political and economic support from the US and the West is critical for Ukraine. The West's inability to deter Russia from military aggression seems to be clear as it failed to punish Russia for incursion into Crimea and Georgia.



On the other hand it is also impossible for the West to concede to the set of demands placed by Russia. NATO cannot withdraw its troops from east European countries and nor it can assure Russia of no more eastward expansion of NATO. Therefore, it would not be exaggeration to say that present crisis in Ukraine is a crisis of European security and especially of NATO.



As opposed to NATO, from political stand point Moscow has an upper edge. Vladimir Putin has been successful in drawing attention of the US and her NATO allies to his demand. So long the US did not pay heed to Moscow's security concern, rather continued expansion of NATO.



Putin is likely to continue his strategic deployment and military drill near Ukraine border and in Belarus. Russian current regime hold the doctrine of "near abroad" is a cause of serious concern for former constituent republics of Soviet Union. Russia has several alternatives to subdue Ukraine. Instead of going to full scale war, it would be a much preferred option for Vladimir Putin to undermine Ukraine's political and economic stability and install a puppet government. Russia is capable of launching massive cyber-attack and carrying out clandestine operations to subvert present Ukraine regime of President Zelensky.



In the diplomatic front, how far Putin can push President Biden is not important. The US has already declared that US troops are not going to fight against Russian force in Ukraine and has withdrawn its personnel deployed in Ukraine as part of mutual military cooperation. Above all Russia in connivance with China would definitely try to establish multipolar world order to counter the US. Russia is adamant to deny Ukraine's entry into NATO which if otherwise happens would enable positioning of NATO's forces within 500 miles of Moscow.



Both Russia and the US are aware of the dire consequence of open armed conflict and to be specific Russia did not step into US's trap. Though a full scale military invasion against Ukraine by Russia is not imminent, the Russia has several alternatives to achieve a compatible goal of controlling Ukraine. Russia has already embarked sponsoring pro-Russian nationals in east Ukraine to wage proxy war to destabilize Ukraine government. In this backdrop some sort of confidence building measures (CBM) undertaken US and Russia for normalization of Ukraine standoff is crucial.

Brig Gen Md Nurul Momen Khan (Rtd), ndc, psc











