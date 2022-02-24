

Technology for multilingual learning



The unexpected closure of educational institutions as a result of the emergence of COVID-19 prompted the authorities to suggest adopting alternatives to traditional learning methods in emergencies to ensure that students are not left without studying and to prevent the epidemic from spreading.



The education institutions have been forced to switch to e-learning using available educational platforms, despite the challenges facing this sudden transformation. Technology has the potential to address some of the greatest challenges in education today. Technology can be s tool that adds context to the learning. The educational institutions in Bangladesh also tried to introduce online classes but major part of institutions in rural area could not even initiate the online classes due to lack of internet facilities and experience of such technology.



Technology-based E-learning requires the use of the internet and other essential tools to generate educational materials, educate learners, and administer courses in an organization. E-learning is flexible when considering time, location, and health issues. It increases the effectiveness of knowledge and skills by enabling access to a massive amount of data, and enhances collaboration, and also strengthens learning-sustaining relationships.



A recent UNESCO, UNICEF, World Bank and OECD survey on national education responses to COVID-19 school closures of 143 countries showed that 96 per cent of high-income countries provided remote learning through online platforms for at least one education level compared to only 58 per cent of low-income countries. In low-income contexts, the majority of countries reported using broadcast media such as television (83%) and radio (85%) to support continuity of learning.



The challenges to access online learning are less for few institutions in the developing countries like Bangladesh because both learners and teachers have been experienced the excellent opportunity of knowing and interacting with educational technology tools such as mobile-based learning, computer-based learning, and web-based learning.



In this scenario, The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) on the occasion of the celebration of the 23rd edition of the International Mother Language Day (21 February) declared the theme of the year 2022 International Mother Language Day (IMLD) "Using technology for multilingual learning: Challenges and opportunities". The discussion will evaluate the potential role of technology to advance multilingual education and support the development of quality teaching and learning for all.



UNESCO has taken up support program for multilingualism includes the development and intergenerational transmission of indigenous knowledge and languages and the safeguarding of indigenous cultural heritage. UNESCO also leads the Decade of Indigenous Languages (2022-2032) and coordinates its implementation through the Global Action Plan of the Decade.



The ultimate aim of IMLD 2022 is to contribute to the achievement of SDG 4 by recognizing the role of teachers in promoting multilingual teaching and learning through technology. More specifically, IMLD 2022 aims to consider the potential role of technology, including traditional media such as radio and television, in supporting multilingual teaching and learning; and discuss action needed to ensure the design and delivery of technology-enabled multilingual teaching and learning.



However, most schools, colleges, and universities do not use this education mode, and their staffs do not know what is involved in e-learning. Obviously, teachers lacked skills and readiness for using distance teaching. Many learners lacked the necessary equipment, internet access, accessible materials, adapted content, and human support that would have allowed them to follow distance learning. Moreover, distance teaching and learning tools, programmes and content are not always able to reflect language diversity.



E-learning reduced significantly the administrative effort, preparation and lectures recording, attendance, and leaving classes. Teachers, as well as students, see that online learning methods encouraged pursuing lessons from anywhere and in difficult circumstances that prevent them from reaching universities and schools. The student becomes a self-directed learner and learns simultaneously and asynchronously at any time.



However, there are many drawbacks of e-learning, the most important of which is getting knowledge only on a theoretical basis and when it comes to using everything that learners have learned without applied practical skills. The face-to-face learning experience is missing, which may interest many learners and educators. Other problems are related to the online assessments, which may be limited to objective questions. Issues related to the security of online learning programs and user reliability are among the challenges of e-learning in addition to other difficulties that are always related to the misuse of technology.



Issues such as technical and financial support, training, improved working conditions, technological background, skills, copyright protections and professional development are always important in the implementation of e-learning in public universities.



The main obstacle to e-learning is the low-quality of Internet services in Libya during the pandemic period. Faculty members agree that e-learning is useful in increasing students' computer skills, although it requires significant financial resources.



The university has to provide internet service to students and teaching staff members with enough computer devices to apply e-learning. A modern electronic library and dedicated classrooms with all types of equipment and tools needed are also necessary to apply e-learning instead of coming to the main campus. Conducting online training and seminars regularly is important, for teaching staff, in particular, to support the application of e-learning, in addition to constant attention to IT infrastructure and periodic maintenance of computers and supporting equipment. In addition to all of this, the role and importance of focusing on many things related to the characteristics of the learner, such as the characteristics of the student's background knowledge and how to motivate the students as one of the pedagogical impacts.



In one study in Middle eastern country found that learners' satisfaction with online learning is low; less than 50% are satisfied with online learning, whereas 14% of learners are not satisfied with online learning, and 43 % of learners are not fully supporting continuing online education if there is no crisis. About half of the students in Bangladesh missed the classes and other tasks, and they shifted to alternative applications during online learning.



It has been reveals that the major challenges encountered by learners in online learning were technical issues. Some learners faced internet connectivity problems, accessing classes, and downloading courses' materials problems. The situation is much worse in our country. Even than the role of ICT and COVID-19 pandemic in hastening current and future e-learning activation are considered a panacea at the time of crisis and difficulties.

M S Siddiqui is a Legal Economist













