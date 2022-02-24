

Migratory birds make Shalikar Beel alive

Various species of birds have taken their temporary shelters in Shalikar Beel (water body) in the village.

A recent visit found thousands of migratory birds in the beel, adjacent to Konabaria-Sripatipara Road in the upazila. They were seen flying.

Villagers are also very careful about them. A committee called "Protecting Guest Birds" has been formed to prevent poaching migratory birds.

Committee President Masud Haider said, bird lovers are coming from nearby villages and far areas to see birds and their chirping.

According to the Upazila Livestock office sources, migratory birds are used to come every year to live in comparatively less cold environment; they are coming from the coldest countries including Russia, Siberia, Mongolia, and China, plying thousands of miles.

Relatively mild winter country is chosen by these birds as their temporary habitat. When the winter is over, they return to their permanent habitats.

Villagers said, the birds have been coming to the village for the last three/four years. But this year there are coming in a large number. They started coming from a month back.

