Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 24 February, 2022, 1:19 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Migratory birds make Shalikar Beel alive

Published : Thursday, 24 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Our Correspondent

Migratory birds make Shalikar Beel alive

Migratory birds make Shalikar Beel alive

BAGMARA, RAJSHAHI, Feb 23: Konabaria Village in Bagmara Upazila of the district is now resounding with migratory birds.
Various species of birds have taken their temporary shelters in Shalikar Beel (water body) in the village.
A recent visit found thousands of migratory birds in the beel, adjacent to Konabaria-Sripatipara Road in the upazila. They were seen flying.
Villagers are also very careful about them. A committee called "Protecting Guest Birds" has been formed to prevent poaching migratory  birds.
Committee President Masud Haider said, bird lovers are coming from nearby villages and far areas to see birds and their chirping.
According to the Upazila Livestock office sources, migratory birds are used to come every year to live in comparatively less cold environment; they are coming from the coldest countries including Russia, Siberia, Mongolia, and China, plying thousands of miles.
Relatively mild winter country is chosen by these birds as their temporary habitat. When the winter is over, they return to their permanent habitats.
Villagers said, the birds have been coming to the village for the last three/four years. But this year there are coming in a large number. They started coming from a month back.
Bagmara Upazila Chairman Shri Anil Kumar Sarkar said, people around the beel have been alerted so that the birds can move freely.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Migratory birds make Shalikar Beel alive
Man jailed in drug case in Barishal
Three people found dead in three districts
3 killed in separate road mishaps
Prices of date juice, molasses high at Raipur as trees disappearing
Covid-19: Two more people die, 36 more infected in Rajshahi Division
Man crushed under train at Kaliganj
11 nabbed with drugs in six dists


Latest News
Afif says no plan to give wickets
Ukraine soldier killed in shelling attack: armed forces
BGMEA urges EU's support for sustainable LDC graduation
3 burnt alive in Ashulia shoe factory fire
Bangladesh win by incredible innings of Afif, Miraz
Rain, thundershower likely Thursday, temperature to rise
Bangladesh seeks Canada's cooperation in technical education
Tanha to represent Bangladesh in GSEA Global Finals
Bangladesh-India bond inscribed with blood: Hasan
Bangladesh wants to raise ICT products export to $5 billion by 2025
Most Read News
5 killed as car falls in Chandpur roadside pond
Lyricist Kausar Ahmed Chaudhury laid to eternal rest
Naval warship BNS Umar Farooq left the Mongla Naval Jetty
Wallet or mobile phone - which is more important?
US, UK, Canada, Australia, Japan impose sanctions on Russia
Rajshahi University BCL to hold councils after 6 yrs
Addressing knowledge-based economy
Journo Sagar Biswas dies of cardiac arrest
Mizan jailed for 3 years, Basir for 8 years in bribery case
Russia's interests 'non-negotiable': Putin
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft