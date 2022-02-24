Man jailed in drug case in Barishal

BARISHAL, Feb 23: A court in the district on Sunday sentenced a man to seven years in jail in a drug case filed in 2011.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Aysha Nasrin handed down the verdict.

The convict is Babul, son of Aliar Rahaman, a resident of Dulanandi Atipara area of Jhenidah District.

The court also fined him Tk 5,000, and in default, he has to suffer three more months in jail.

According to the prosecution, police arrested Babul along with 587 bottles of phensedyl from a truck in the city on August 9, 2011.

Police submitted the charge-sheet to the court on December 31, 2011.





