Three people found dead in three districts

Three people including a woman and a minor child have been found dead in separate incidents in three districts- Feni, Kushtia and Chapainawabganj, in two days.

FENI: Police recovered the body of a woman from the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway at Mahipal in the district on Wednesday morning.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 35, could not be known immediately.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Mahipal Highway Police Station (PS) Riazul Islam said locals spotted the body on the highway in front of Mahipal Palli Bidyut office in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Feni General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police suspect that the woman might have been killed in a road accident on Tuesday night.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to identify the deceased, the SI added.

DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA: Police recovered the slaughtered body of a man from a brinjal field in Daulatpur Upazila of the deceased on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Ruhul Ali, 34, son of Muntaz Ali, a resident of Char Sadipur Village under Filipnagar Union in the upazila.

Police sources said Ruhul Amin was a fugitive convict in four cases including of rape and arms.

However, he went out of the house at 9pm on Saturday. He had been missing since then.

Later, locals spotted his body dumped at a brinjal field in Char Sadipur area at around 4pm on Tuesday and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Kushtia General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The body bore several injury marks.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Daulatpur PS SM Jabid Hasan confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are trying to arrest those involved in the killing.

GOMASTAPUR, CHAPAINAWABGANJ: Police recovered the body of a minor boy from a cropland in Gomastapur Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Hamim, 7, son of Rezaul Karim, a resident of Daripata Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Hamim went missing on Monday. The family members searched everywhere in the area, but could not find him.

Later, local spotted his body at a pulse field owned by one Almas Moulvi in the area on Tuesday morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Chapainawabganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the law enforcers arrested three persons for questioning in this connection.

Gomastapur PS OC Dilip Kumar Das confirmed the incident, adding that filing of a case is underway in this connection.







