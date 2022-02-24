3 killed in separate road mishaps

Three people including a woman and her daughter have been killed in separate road accidents in two districts- Munshiganj and Natore, on Tuesday.

MUNSHIGANJ: A woman and her daughter were killed and a minor child was injured in a road accident in Tongibari Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased were identified as Sheuli Begum, 46, and her daughter Putuli Akhter, 20.

The injured child is Anisa Akhter, 2, daughter of Putuli Akhter.

Police and local sources said a truck hit a CNG-run auto-rickshaw cfarrying Sheuli Begum, her daughter and her grandchild in Toulkai Bridge areaon the Tongibari-Baligaon Road in the morning, leaving two dead on the spot and the minor girl injured.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies.

Injured Anisa was taken to Tongibari Upazila Health Complex.

Sub-Inspector of Tongibari Police Station (PS) Mofazzal Hossain confirmed the incident.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A man was killed in a road accident in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Akul Hossain, 45, son of late Khoda Box, a resident of Haroya Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said a Lalpur-bound cattle-laden vutvuti (local vehicle) from Gurudaspur hit Akul Hossain in Bonpara Natun Bazar area at around 11am while he was crossing the highway, which left him critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Amina Hospital in the area, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, the law enforcers seized the vutvuti and arrested its driver.

The arrested person is Mizanur Rahman, son of Arshed Ali, a resident of Gopinathpur Village in Gurudaspur Upazila.

Officer-in-Charge of Bonpara Highway PS Mashiur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that filing of a case is underway in this connection.









