Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 24 February, 2022, 1:19 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Prices of date juice, molasses high at Raipur as trees disappearing

Published : Thursday, 24 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Our Correspondent

Three date trees in Raipur Upazila. photo: observer

Three date trees in Raipur Upazila. photo: observer

RAIPUR, LAXMIPUR, Feb 23: Date trees are disappearing from the district due to lack of care, awareness and monitoring.
Now date trees are very thinly seen in different villages of Raipur Upazila of the district. Date juice extractors have also lost their interest in collecting date juice and making molasses.
Once, extractors would get busy in date tree saving and collecting juice as well as selling raw juice and producing molasses.  Their activities would continue till early Chaitra (Bengali month).
With changes of time, extractors have changed their profession. So, the tradition of date juice is set to witness closing its past glory.
Date trees got destroyed in the district because of natural disasters including Sidr and Aila. Also brick kilns have burnt many trees.
In this backdrop, both juice and molasses are not so available in the  district.
There were thousands of date trees in Kamalnagar, Ramgoti, Char Ramni, Shakchar, Tumchar, Raipur and Sadar Upazila before nine/ten years.
Shakchar Union Chairman Mahfuz Master said, only few years back people of Haiderganj, Char Bangshi, and Shakchar would celebrate the winter with date juice-made cake, payes and other sweet items. Now they are deprived of juice and tasty items.
One Abdul Matin of Char Beacons was seen busy in cutting date trees.  He said, the winter cheer has got disappeared from the village.
Farmer Taju said, "Now we are collecting juice from other's trees. We have to give juice to tree owners for three days in a week. And we sell the juice of remaining four days. But we cannot lift our labouring cost even."
According to him, they are now selling per hanri (one type of jar) juice at Tk 150-200 while molasses at Tk 200 per kg.
Raipur Upazila Agriculture Officer Jobayer Hossain said, date juice and molasses are popular among people in the locality; but due to lack of extractors and awareness, farmers are shifting away from rearing or farming date trees.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Migratory birds make Shalikar Beel alive
Man jailed in drug case in Barishal
Three people found dead in three districts
3 killed in separate road mishaps
Prices of date juice, molasses high at Raipur as trees disappearing
Covid-19: Two more people die, 36 more infected in Rajshahi Division
Man crushed under train at Kaliganj
11 nabbed with drugs in six dists


Latest News
Afif says no plan to give wickets
Ukraine soldier killed in shelling attack: armed forces
BGMEA urges EU's support for sustainable LDC graduation
3 burnt alive in Ashulia shoe factory fire
Bangladesh win by incredible innings of Afif, Miraz
Rain, thundershower likely Thursday, temperature to rise
Bangladesh seeks Canada's cooperation in technical education
Tanha to represent Bangladesh in GSEA Global Finals
Bangladesh-India bond inscribed with blood: Hasan
Bangladesh wants to raise ICT products export to $5 billion by 2025
Most Read News
5 killed as car falls in Chandpur roadside pond
Lyricist Kausar Ahmed Chaudhury laid to eternal rest
Naval warship BNS Umar Farooq left the Mongla Naval Jetty
Wallet or mobile phone - which is more important?
US, UK, Canada, Australia, Japan impose sanctions on Russia
Rajshahi University BCL to hold councils after 6 yrs
Addressing knowledge-based economy
Journo Sagar Biswas dies of cardiac arrest
Mizan jailed for 3 years, Basir for 8 years in bribery case
Russia's interests 'non-negotiable': Putin
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft