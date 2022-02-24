Covid-19: Two more people die, 36 more infected in Rajshahi Division

RAJSHAHI, Feb 23: Two more people died of and 36 more have been infected with the coronavirus in the division in two days.

Two more people died of the virus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 9am on Wednesday.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Wednesday morning.

He said both of the deceased had been suffering with the virus symptoms.

Some 31 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 146 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Wednesday morning, the RMCH director added.

Meanwhile, A total of 36 more people have tested positive for the virus in the division in the last 24 hours till Tuesday.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 1,18,533 in the division.

Rajshahi Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukdar confirmed the information on Tuesday morning.

He said the daily infection figure is showing a significant decreasing trend compared to the previous day's 85.

Of the 36 new cases, 11 were detected in Pabna, followed by 10 in Natore, seven in Sirajganj, four in Bogura, two in Chapainawabganj and one in Rajshahi districts.

A total of 1,743 people have, so far, died of the virus in the division.

Of them, 704 were from Bogura, 340 from Rajshahi including 219 in the city and 179 from Natore districts.









