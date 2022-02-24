Man crushed under train at Kaliganj

KALIGANJ, GAZIPUR, Feb 23: A man was crushed under a train in Kaliganj Upazila of the district on Monday noon.

The deceased was identified as Jaman Darji, 41, son of late Kafil Uddin Darji, a resident of Golabari area under Kaliganj Municipality.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Narsingdi Railway Police Outpost Md Emaidul Zihadi said Jaman was crushed under a train in Baligaon area adjacent to Arikhola Railway Station on the the Dhaka-Chattogram-Sylhet Railway. Being informed, Railway police recovered the body at noon.

Necessary steps will be taken in this connection, the SI added.












