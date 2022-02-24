11 nabbed with drugs in six dists

A total of 11 people including two women have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in six districts- Bogura, Naogaon, Kurigram, Noakhali, Rajshahi and Barishal, in four days.

BOGURA: Five people were arrested along with drugs in separate drives in Adamdighi Upazila of the district on Monday and Tuesday.

Members of Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) arrested two drug peddlers along with 300 bottles of phensedyl from a Dhaka-bound bus in the upazila on Tuesday morning.

The arrested persons are: Rana Mia, 40, son of Moslem Bhuiyan of Ibrahimpur Village in Sadar Upazila of Chandpur District, and Mahabub Alam, 25, son of Kazim Uddin, a resident of Bhaluka Upazila of Mymensingh.

DNC Santahar Circle Inspector Nazim Uddin said on information, a team of the law enforcers stopped a Dhaka-bound bus of 'Ekta Paribahan' in Pounta Rail Gate area under Santahar Municipality at around 11pm, and searched the passengers.

At that time, DNC members seized 300 bottles of phensedyl and arrested two of the passengers, the official added.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Adamdighi Police Station (PS), the arrested were sent to jail following a court order.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Adamdighi PS Jalal Uddin confirmed the matter.

Earlier, DNC members arrested three drug peddlers along with 90 bottles of phensedyl in Adamdighi Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The arrested persons are Ratan Falu, 24, son of late Razzak Raja of Kamarbari Village, and Sharif Hossain Shakil, 20, son of Shafi Uddin, a resident of Hasanhata Village in Palash Upazila of Narsingdi District; and Mostak Khan, 21, son of Momin Khan, hailed from Laskardi Village in Araihazar Upazila of Narayanganj.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of DNC conducted a search on a pickup van at Hobir Crossing in Santahar Municipality at around 7am, and arrested the trio, said DNC Santahar Circle Inspector Nazim Uddin.

He said a total of 90 bottles of phensedyl syrups were also seized from the pickup.

PATNITALA, NAOGAON: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), in a drive, arrested a man along with 19 kilograms of hemp from Patnitala Upazila of the district on Tuesday evening.

The arrested person is Badsha, 32, son of Mostakim, a resident of Khalifa Para Village in Shibganj Upazila of Chapainawabganj District.

RAB-5 sources said on information, a team of the elite force from Joypurhat Camp led by its Company Commander Additional Superintend of of Police Zahidul Islam and Md Aminul Islam conducted a drive in Nazipur Bus Stand area in the upazila at around 7:30pm, and arrested Badsha along with the hemp.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Patnitala PS, the arrested were handed over to police.

CHILMARI, KURIGRAM: Police, in a drive, arrested two drug dealers along with 32 yaba tablets from Chilmari Upazila of the district on Monday night.

The arrested persons are: Md Biplob Hossain Bitu, 30, son of late Ahad Ali of Demna area, and Md Ataur Rahman Ata, 33, son of Md Haider Ali of Chhoto Kustari area in the upazila.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in the upazila at night and arrested the duo red-handed along with 32 yaba tablets.

Police also seized Tk 13,000 in cash from their possessions during the drive.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Chilmari Model PS, the arrested were produced before the court on Tuesday noon.

Chilmari Model PS OC Md Anwarul Islam confirmed the matter.

BEGUMGANJ, NOAKHALI: Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in a drive, arrested a drug peddler along with 38 bottles of foreign liquor in Begumganj Upazila of the district on Monday night.

The arrested person is Kamrul Hasan Sajal, 32, son of Abdul Motaleb, a resident of Laxmi-Narayanpur Village under Durgapur Union.

District DB Police OC Md Saiful Islam said a team of DB police conducted a raid in Durgapur Union at night and arrested the accused.

He said 38 bottles of foreign liquor were also seized from his possession.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Begumganj PS, the arrested was sent to jail following a court order, the DB official added.

BAGHA, RAJSHAHI: Police, in a drive, arrested a woman along with 70 litres of local liquor from the Padma char area in Bagha Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The arrested person is Rupali Begum, wife of Nazrul Islam, a resident of Palashifatehpur Char area in the Padma River under Chak Rajapur Union in the upazila.

Police sources said the couple has been involved in drug dealing in the area for long.

On information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Palashifatehpur Char area at around 10am.

Sensing the presence of the law enforcers, Nazrul Islam fled the scene.

Police arrested Rupali from there along with 70 litres of Bangla liquor at that time.

After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Bagha PS, the arrested was sent to jail at noon following a court order.

Bagha PS OC Sazzad Hossain confirmed the matter, adding that the law enforcers are trying to nab Nazrul Islam.

BARISHAL: Members of DNC, in a drive, arrested a female drug paddler along with 80 bottles of foreign liquor from Agailjhara Upazila in the district on Saturday.

The arrested woman is Mala Malakar, 35, wife of Sailen Malakar, a resident of Bakal Village in the upazila.

Barishal DNC sources said on information, a tea of the law enforcers conducted a drive in the house of Mala Malakar at noon, and arrested her along with the foreign liquor.







