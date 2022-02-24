Two ‘commit suicide’ in Natore, Jamalpur

A teenage girl and a housemaid have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in two districts- Natore and Jamalpur, in two days.

GURUDASPUR, NATORE: A teenage girl has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Gurudaspur Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

Deceased Husnayara Khatun Brishti, 15, was the daughter of Nur Islam, a resident of Biyaghat Adarsh Village in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Brishti got married with Abdur Rahim, a resident of Gutia Mohishmari area under Chamari Union in Singra Upazila of the district, at her early age about a year back. She had often been locked into altercations with her husband and the members of in-laws' house since the marriage.

However, Brishti came to her father's house recently. She hanged herself from the ceiling of a room in the house at around 8am on Monday.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and rushed to Gurudaspur Upazila Health Complex, where on-duty physician Dr Shariful Islam declared her dead.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gurudaspur Police Station (PS) Mohammad Abdul Matin confirmed the incident, adding that necessary action will be taken in this connection.

SARISHABARI, JAMALPUR: A young housemaid has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Sarishabari Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Moni Mala, 13, daughter of Moinal Mia of Pakutia Village in Madhupur Upazila of Tangail District.

Police and the deceased's family sources said Moni Mala had been living in her maternal grandfather Abdus Samad's house in Meiya Village under Pingna Union in the upazila.

However, she started working as a maid in the house of Minhaz and Ratna in Badai Village of the union three months back.

She had often been tortured there. Minhaz beat her up recently accusing that she stole his money. As a sequel to it, Moni Mala returned her grandfather's house. Minhaz and Ratna also went there and teased her as a thief.

Following this, Moni Mala hanged herself from the ceiling of her room in her grandfather's house on Sunday afternoon.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Jamalpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy on Monday.

Sarishabari PS OC Mir Raqibul Haque confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.







