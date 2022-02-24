Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 24 February, 2022, 1:18 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two ‘commit suicide’ in Natore, Jamalpur

Published : Thursday, 24 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Our Correspondents

A teenage girl and a housemaid have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in two districts- Natore and Jamalpur, in two days.
GURUDASPUR, NATORE: A teenage girl has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Gurudaspur Upazila of the district on Monday morning.
Deceased Husnayara Khatun Brishti, 15, was the daughter of Nur Islam, a resident of Biyaghat Adarsh Village in the upazila.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Brishti got married with Abdur Rahim, a resident of Gutia Mohishmari area under Chamari Union in Singra Upazila of the district, at her early age about a year back. She had often been locked into altercations with her husband and the members of in-laws' house since the marriage.
However, Brishti came to her father's house recently. She hanged herself from the ceiling of a room in the house at around 8am on Monday.
Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and rushed to Gurudaspur Upazila Health Complex, where on-duty physician Dr Shariful Islam declared her dead.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gurudaspur Police Station (PS) Mohammad Abdul Matin confirmed the incident, adding that necessary action will be taken in this connection.
SARISHABARI, JAMALPUR: A young housemaid has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Sarishabari Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Moni Mala, 13, daughter of Moinal Mia of Pakutia Village in Madhupur Upazila of Tangail District.
Police and the deceased's family sources said Moni Mala had been living in her maternal grandfather Abdus Samad's house in Meiya Village under Pingna Union in the upazila.
However, she started working as a maid in the house of Minhaz and Ratna in Badai Village of the union three months back.     
She had often been tortured there. Minhaz beat her up recently accusing that she stole his money. As a sequel to it, Moni Mala returned her grandfather's house. Minhaz and Ratna also went there and teased her as a thief.
Following this, Moni Mala hanged herself from the ceiling of her room in her grandfather's house on Sunday afternoon.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Jamalpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy on Monday.
Sarishabari PS OC Mir Raqibul Haque confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Migratory birds make Shalikar Beel alive
Man jailed in drug case in Barishal
Three people found dead in three districts
3 killed in separate road mishaps
Prices of date juice, molasses high at Raipur as trees disappearing
Covid-19: Two more people die, 36 more infected in Rajshahi Division
Man crushed under train at Kaliganj
11 nabbed with drugs in six dists


Latest News
Afif says no plan to give wickets
Ukraine soldier killed in shelling attack: armed forces
BGMEA urges EU's support for sustainable LDC graduation
3 burnt alive in Ashulia shoe factory fire
Bangladesh win by incredible innings of Afif, Miraz
Rain, thundershower likely Thursday, temperature to rise
Bangladesh seeks Canada's cooperation in technical education
Tanha to represent Bangladesh in GSEA Global Finals
Bangladesh-India bond inscribed with blood: Hasan
Bangladesh wants to raise ICT products export to $5 billion by 2025
Most Read News
5 killed as car falls in Chandpur roadside pond
Lyricist Kausar Ahmed Chaudhury laid to eternal rest
Naval warship BNS Umar Farooq left the Mongla Naval Jetty
Wallet or mobile phone - which is more important?
US, UK, Canada, Australia, Japan impose sanctions on Russia
Rajshahi University BCL to hold councils after 6 yrs
Addressing knowledge-based economy
Journo Sagar Biswas dies of cardiac arrest
Mizan jailed for 3 years, Basir for 8 years in bribery case
Russia's interests 'non-negotiable': Putin
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft