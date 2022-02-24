Man to die for killing wife in Bogura

BOGURA, Feb 23: A court in the district on Tuesday sentenced a man to death for killing his wife in 2002.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Begum Rubaiya Yasmin handed down the verdict at noon.

The condemned convict is Ratan Mia, son of late Shukur Mahmud, a resident of Gazi Palsha area in Sadar Upazila of the district. The court also fined him Tk 20,000.

According to the prosecution, Ratan Mia got married with Shakila Khatun, daughter of Azahar Ali, in 1992. He decided to divorce his wife in 2002. Following this, the couple had been locked in several altercations.

However, an altercation took place in between them on June 20, 2002.

As a sequel to it, Ratan stabbed Shakila the next morning, leaving her dead on the spot.

The deceased's brother Sarwar Hossain lodged a murder case with Bogura Sadar Police Station in this connection.

Following this, police submitted the charge-sheet to the court on October 17 in 2002 after investigation.

After examining the case records and 11 witnesses, the judge pronounced the verdict on Tuesday noon.







