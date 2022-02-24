Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 24 February, 2022, 1:18 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

High vegetable prices make poor people frustrated at Dashmina

Published : Thursday, 24 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Shahzada Tohamin

Vegetable items being sold at a kitchen market in Dashmina Upazila. photo: observer

Vegetable items being sold at a kitchen market in Dashmina Upazila. photo: observer

DASHMINA, PATUAKHALI, Feb 23: Low-earning and common class people are facing an uttered disarray due to abnormal prices of vegetables in kitchen markets of Dashmina Upazila in the district.
A recent visit found jumping price rises in different haats and bazaars in the upazila town; hot price bargaining was seen between consumers and retailers.
Per kg brinjal was selling at Tk 60, flat bean at Tk 35, cauliflower at Tk 40, potato at Tk 17, tomato at Tk 35, carrot at Tk 40, cucumber at Tk 45, papaya at Tk 30, sweet pumpkin at Tk 30, borboti (long bean) at Tk 75, usta (bitter gourd) at Tk 80, red spinach at Tk 60, Kalaishak (grass pea) at Tk 70, coriander at Tk 80, cabbage at Tk 30, radish (par haali-four pieces) at Tk 20-30 (on size basis), and Kagoji Lebu (a small variety of lemon) at Tk 25 (per haali). Compared to previous prices, all vegetables registered price rises by Tk 5 to 15 per kg.
It was learnt, in the last winter season, these vegetables were selling at comparative lower prices in upazila bazaars; but now their prices have gone up because of fuel price-rise and increased prices of other items; and general people are getting it beyond their purchasing capacities to afford the current prices.
While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, consumers like Md Sabuj and others said, "The present prices have gone beyond our purchasing capacities. At present it is very difficult for general consumers like us to purchase vegetables."
Consumer Sharmin Sultana said, only few days back, the vegetable prices were affordable; now these have to be bought at increased prices.
Retailer Md Abul Kalam at Dashmina Bazar said, "Since the wholesale bazaar prices are higher, we have to sell at a little bit of extra prices."
Wholesale Trader at the bazaar Md Mosharraf said, vegetable prices have gone up a bit due to increased transport cost.
A grower of Katakhali Village at Dashmina Sadar Union Alam Hawladar said, "I have farmed different vegetables on one acre of land. But rain damaged my farm mostly. It has cost me a loss of Tk 50 lakh."
He was echoed by grower Ramiz Uddin of the same village. He said, "I have farmed vegetables on one acre. My production came down for the rain. I can't bring vegetables to bazaars like before."
Dashmina Upazila Agriculture Officer Md Zafar Ahmed said, vegetable prices would not go so high if direct sales could be made in bazaars without intermediaries.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Migratory birds make Shalikar Beel alive
Man jailed in drug case in Barishal
Three people found dead in three districts
3 killed in separate road mishaps
Prices of date juice, molasses high at Raipur as trees disappearing
Covid-19: Two more people die, 36 more infected in Rajshahi Division
Man crushed under train at Kaliganj
11 nabbed with drugs in six dists


Latest News
Afif says no plan to give wickets
Ukraine soldier killed in shelling attack: armed forces
BGMEA urges EU's support for sustainable LDC graduation
3 burnt alive in Ashulia shoe factory fire
Bangladesh win by incredible innings of Afif, Miraz
Rain, thundershower likely Thursday, temperature to rise
Bangladesh seeks Canada's cooperation in technical education
Tanha to represent Bangladesh in GSEA Global Finals
Bangladesh-India bond inscribed with blood: Hasan
Bangladesh wants to raise ICT products export to $5 billion by 2025
Most Read News
5 killed as car falls in Chandpur roadside pond
Lyricist Kausar Ahmed Chaudhury laid to eternal rest
Naval warship BNS Umar Farooq left the Mongla Naval Jetty
Wallet or mobile phone - which is more important?
US, UK, Canada, Australia, Japan impose sanctions on Russia
Rajshahi University BCL to hold councils after 6 yrs
Addressing knowledge-based economy
Journo Sagar Biswas dies of cardiac arrest
Mizan jailed for 3 years, Basir for 8 years in bribery case
Russia's interests 'non-negotiable': Putin
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft