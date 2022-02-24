High vegetable prices make poor people frustrated at Dashmina



Vegetable items being sold at a kitchen market in Dashmina Upazila. photo: observer

A recent visit found jumping price rises in different haats and bazaars in the upazila town; hot price bargaining was seen between consumers and retailers.

Per kg brinjal was selling at Tk 60, flat bean at Tk 35, cauliflower at Tk 40, potato at Tk 17, tomato at Tk 35, carrot at Tk 40, cucumber at Tk 45, papaya at Tk 30, sweet pumpkin at Tk 30, borboti (long bean) at Tk 75, usta (bitter gourd) at Tk 80, red spinach at Tk 60, Kalaishak (grass pea) at Tk 70, coriander at Tk 80, cabbage at Tk 30, radish (par haali-four pieces) at Tk 20-30 (on size basis), and Kagoji Lebu (a small variety of lemon) at Tk 25 (per haali). Compared to previous prices, all vegetables registered price rises by Tk 5 to 15 per kg.

It was learnt, in the last winter season, these vegetables were selling at comparative lower prices in upazila bazaars; but now their prices have gone up because of fuel price-rise and increased prices of other items; and general people are getting it beyond their purchasing capacities to afford the current prices.

While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, consumers like Md Sabuj and others said, "The present prices have gone beyond our purchasing capacities. At present it is very difficult for general consumers like us to purchase vegetables."

Consumer Sharmin Sultana said, only few days back, the vegetable prices were affordable; now these have to be bought at increased prices.

Retailer Md Abul Kalam at Dashmina Bazar said, "Since the wholesale bazaar prices are higher, we have to sell at a little bit of extra prices."

Wholesale Trader at the bazaar Md Mosharraf said, vegetable prices have gone up a bit due to increased transport cost.

A grower of Katakhali Village at Dashmina Sadar Union Alam Hawladar said, "I have farmed different vegetables on one acre of land. But rain damaged my farm mostly. It has cost me a loss of Tk 50 lakh."

He was echoed by grower Ramiz Uddin of the same village. He said, "I have farmed vegetables on one acre. My production came down for the rain. I can't bring vegetables to bazaars like before."

Dashmina Upazila Agriculture Officer Md Zafar Ahmed said, vegetable prices would not go so high if direct sales could be made in bazaars without intermediaries.







DASHMINA, PATUAKHALI, Feb 23: Low-earning and common class people are facing an uttered disarray due to abnormal prices of vegetables in kitchen markets of Dashmina Upazila in the district.A recent visit found jumping price rises in different haats and bazaars in the upazila town; hot price bargaining was seen between consumers and retailers.Per kg brinjal was selling at Tk 60, flat bean at Tk 35, cauliflower at Tk 40, potato at Tk 17, tomato at Tk 35, carrot at Tk 40, cucumber at Tk 45, papaya at Tk 30, sweet pumpkin at Tk 30, borboti (long bean) at Tk 75, usta (bitter gourd) at Tk 80, red spinach at Tk 60, Kalaishak (grass pea) at Tk 70, coriander at Tk 80, cabbage at Tk 30, radish (par haali-four pieces) at Tk 20-30 (on size basis), and Kagoji Lebu (a small variety of lemon) at Tk 25 (per haali). Compared to previous prices, all vegetables registered price rises by Tk 5 to 15 per kg.It was learnt, in the last winter season, these vegetables were selling at comparative lower prices in upazila bazaars; but now their prices have gone up because of fuel price-rise and increased prices of other items; and general people are getting it beyond their purchasing capacities to afford the current prices.While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, consumers like Md Sabuj and others said, "The present prices have gone beyond our purchasing capacities. At present it is very difficult for general consumers like us to purchase vegetables."Consumer Sharmin Sultana said, only few days back, the vegetable prices were affordable; now these have to be bought at increased prices.Retailer Md Abul Kalam at Dashmina Bazar said, "Since the wholesale bazaar prices are higher, we have to sell at a little bit of extra prices."Wholesale Trader at the bazaar Md Mosharraf said, vegetable prices have gone up a bit due to increased transport cost.A grower of Katakhali Village at Dashmina Sadar Union Alam Hawladar said, "I have farmed different vegetables on one acre of land. But rain damaged my farm mostly. It has cost me a loss of Tk 50 lakh."He was echoed by grower Ramiz Uddin of the same village. He said, "I have farmed vegetables on one acre. My production came down for the rain. I can't bring vegetables to bazaars like before."Dashmina Upazila Agriculture Officer Md Zafar Ahmed said, vegetable prices would not go so high if direct sales could be made in bazaars without intermediaries.