Thursday, 24 February, 2022, 1:18 AM
Indian actor arrested for tweet on hijab row judge

Published : Thursday, 24 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

NEW DELHI, Feb 23: Indian police have arrested an actor and rights activists for posting a tweet criticising one of the judges hearing pleas against a ban on Muslim girls wearing hijabs in schools.
Chetan Kumar, a US citizen and Fulbright scholar, has been arrested in the southern state of Karnataka after he criticised Justice Krishna Dixit.
The actor is a Dalit, or untouchable, rights activist and has been involved in several anti-right wing protests in Karnataka. In his tweet he wondered why the judge, who has made "disturbing comments" in the past, was hearing the controversial matter.
He was referring to a 2020 order in which the judge had questioned the behaviour of a woman who made a rape accusation.
Justice Dixit had granted anticipatory bail to the accused in the case after observing that the woman's statement was "a bit difficult to believe".
"The explanation offered by her that after the perpetration of the act that she was tired and fell asleep is unbecoming of an Indian woman," the judge had said, adding that it was "not the way our women react when they are ravished".
Justice Dixit's controversial comments were later deleted from the order after they resulted in outrage and were described as regressive.
Sharing a screenshot of the observations, Kumar wrote: "Justice Krishna Dixit made such disturbing comments in a rape case. Now, this same judge is determining whether hijabs are acceptable or not in government schools. Does he have the clarity   required?"    -REUTERS


