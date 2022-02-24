Video
SL imposes rolling power cuts

Published : Thursday, 24 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

COLOMBO, Feb 23: Authorities in Sri Lanka are imposing rolling power cuts across the island nation as its deepening financial crisis leads to shortages of fuel and handicaps its power grid. Sri Lanka's Public Utilities Commission said it will shut off the country's grid for four and a half hours on Wednesday after two hours of power cuts on Monday and Tuesday.
Electricity will be switched off on a rotating basis between regions between 8:30am and 10:30pm, according to officials. The regulatory body said the state-owned Ceylon Electricity Board had requested permission for the cuts as fuel shortages had caused the loss of about 700 MW to the national grid. Over the last few weeks, Sri Lankans have experienced several sporadic power failures.
Utilities commission chairman Janaka Ratnayake said the "shortage of fuel is causing this issue" while adding that "we are having a fuel crisis not an electricity crisis". Depleted foreign reserves are driving Sri Lanka's worst economic crisis in decades.
A currency crunch has hindered imports of fuel and other essentials from overseas, including milk powder, cooking gas and petrol.
In the past few days, many Sri Lankans have been forced to wait in long queues in the capital of Colombo and its suburbs to obtain fuel for their motorbikes and vehicles. Some fuel stations remained closed as they have not received new supplies.    -AP


