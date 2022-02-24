Extreme wildfires set to become more frequent: UN

PARIS, Feb 23: Extreme wildfires are set to become more frequent, increasing by around 50% by the end of this century, according to a new UN report. The report finds there's an elevated risk in the Arctic and other regions previously unaffected by fires.

The scientists define extreme fires as extraordinary conflagrations that occur roughly once in a hundred years. Researchers say that rising temperatures and changes to the way we use land will drive the increase. The new study calls for a radical reallocation of financial resources from fighting fires to prevention.

Even the most ambitious efforts to curb greenhouse gas emissions will not prevent a dramatic surge in the frequency of extreme fire conditions, a report commissioned by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) concluded. The heating of the planet is turning landscapes into tinderboxes, and more extreme weather means stronger, hotter and drier winds to fan the flames.

Such wildfires are burning where they have always occurred, and are flaring up in unexpected places such as drying peatlands and thawing permafrost. "Fires are not good things," said co-author Peter, an expert in forest fire management at the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). "The impacts on people -- socially, health-wise, psychologically -- are phenomenal and long-term," he told journalists in a briefing.

Large wildfires, which can rage uncontrolled for days or weeks, cause respiratory and heart problems, especially for the elderly and very young. A recent study in The Lancet concluded that exposure to wildfire smoke results, on average, in more than 30,000 deaths each year across 43 nations for which data was available.

Economic damages in the United States -- one of the few countries to calculate such costs -- have varied between $71 to $348 billion (63 to 307 billion euros) in recent years, according to an assessment cited in the report.

Major blazes can also be devastating for wildlife, pushing some endangered species closer to the brink of extinction. Nearly three billion mammals, reptiles, birds and frogs were killed or harmed, for example, by Australia's devastating 2019-20 bushfires, scientists have calculated.

Wildfires are made worse by climate change. Heatwaves, drought conditions and reduced soil moisture amplified by global warming have contributed to unprecedented fires in the western United States, Australia and the Mediterranean basin just in the last three years. -AFP





