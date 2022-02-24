Ukraine imposes state of emergency



Satellite image shows a close-up of 100 assembled vehicles and dozens of troop tents/shelters near Mazyr, southern Belarus, border with Ukraine on February 23, 2022. INSET: A demonstrator holds a placard during an anti-war protest in front of the Russian embassy in Berlin, Germany. Photo : Reuters

Danilov said he would deliver a report to Ukraine's parliament later on Wednesday, with lawmakers expected to approve the added security measures this week. They would apply to all parts of Ukraine except for its two Russian-backed eastern separatist regions, where a deadly insurgency that has claimed more than 14,000 lives broke out in 2014.

Danilov said each of Ukraine's regions would be able to select which particular measures to apply, "depending on how necessary they might be". "What could it be? This could be added enforcement of public order," Danilov said. "This could involve limiting certain types of transport, increased vehicle checks, or asking people to show this or that document," he added, calling it a "preventive" measure.

Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council asked the country's parliament to impose a nationwide state of emergency for an initial 30 days. The government also urged all Ukrainian citizens to leave Russia and has started conscripting reservists between the ages of 18 and 60.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree Wednesday calling up reservists between the ages of 18 and 60, Ukraine's armed forces said in a statement. With nearly 200,000 Russian troops massed on Ukraine's borders, Western countries are poised to throw down further sanctions should the US, UK and NATO warnings about an imminent invasion prove accurate.

Moscow's foreign ministry announced Tuesday it would evacuate diplomats from the country soon, saying this was in order to "protect their lives". The Russian flag was lowered over the embassy's building, according to eyewitnesses. Golenko said the evacuation was "linked to the fact that Western embassies announced evacuations of some of their staff, and that our ministry also took this decision."

Some Western embassies, including the United States and Britain, moved their staff to the city of Lviv near the Polish border. They did so fearing a Russian invasion of Ukraine, saying the capital could come under attack.

However, Blinken said the US remains committed to diplomacy "if Moscow's approach changes." He added that he would do anything to prevent "an even worse-case scenario, an all-out assault on all of Ukraine, including its capital." "But we will not allow Russia to claim the pretense of diplomacy at the same time it accelerates its march down the path of conflict and war," Blinken said.

Blinken condemned Putin's speech on the recognition of eastern Ukraine's two separatist regions, calling it "deeply disturbing" and contending that Putin was "undoing more than 30 years' worth of painstaking diplomacy." The White House on Tuesday said plans for a meeting between US President Joe Biden and Putin are currently off the table but added, "We're never going to completely close the door to diplomacy."

After weeks of threats, the West imposed Tuesday its first sanctions on Russia, but for the moment the actions will have limited impact on both the Russian and Western economies. -REUTERS





