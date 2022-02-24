Video
Thursday, 24 February, 2022
Sports

Barca and Napoli finely poised

Published : Thursday, 24 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM

PARIS, FEB 23: Barcelona's Europa League tie against Napoli is finely poised heading into the return in Italy on Thursday as Rangers look to finish the job against Borussia Dortmund following their stunning 4-2 win in the first leg last week.
Barca needed a Ferran Torres penalty to draw at home to Napoli in the first leg of their knockout round play-off tie after Piotr Zielinski put the Serie A side in front at the Camp Nou.
However, with the away goals rule having been dispensed with this season by UEFA, the heavyweight tie remains very much in the balance going to the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.
Barcelona are enduring a troubled season, but Xavi Hernandez's side still cross the Mediterranean in good form having gone five unbeaten and not lost in 90 minutes since Bayern Munich dumped them out of the Champions League in early December.
They won 4-1 at Valencia in La Liga at the weekend with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scoring a hat-trick, while Napoli are third in Serie A after drawing 1-1 with Cagliari on Monday.
Scottish champions Rangers are hoping to secure a spot in the last 16 as they welcome Dortmund to Ibrox following their stunning 4-2 win in Germany.
It would go down as one of the best results in their history in Europe if they could see off the Bundesliga giants, but the outcome of the tie could hinge on whether Erling Haaland plays any part.
The Norwegian, scorer of 23 goals in 20 appearances for his club this season, missed the first leg and his team's last three domestic outings due to injury but has now returned to training and could feature in Govan.    -AFP



