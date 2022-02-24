Sheikh Russel Development Cup Football inaugurated

The national phase of Sheikh Russel Development Cup Football tournament inaugurated on Wednesday at Govt. physical education college ground in the city's Mohammadpur.

State Minister for Youth and Sports Mohammad Zahid Ahsan Russel, MP, formally inaugurated the meet as the chief guest while Youth and Sports Secretary Mesbah Uddin was present as the special guest in the opening ceremony, presided by Directorate of Sports president KM Ali Reza.

A total of eight divisional teams are taking part in the national phase tournament, which is being held by the entire co-operation of Directorate of Sports. -BSS









