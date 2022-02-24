Four matches of Bangabandhu H’ball League's held

Four more matches of the Bangabandhu Cute Handball League were held on Wednesday at Bhasha Shaheed Salam Stadium in Feni.

In the day's matches, N Amin Krira Chakra beat Bhorbazar Krira Chakra by 6-1, goals, Rampur Boys Club defeated BS Club by 8-4 goals, Birinchi Surjamukhi outclassed Mukto Bihanga by 8-3 goals and Town Club, Feni beat Rampur Krira Chakra by 10-8 goals.

Meanwhile, both the semifinals of the league will be held on Friday (Feb 25) at the same venue with Birinchi Surjamukhi will take on N Amin Krira Chakra in the first semifinal at 3 pm while Rampur Boys Club face Town Club, Feni in the second semifinals at 4 pm.

Organised by Feni District Sports Association, the league is sponsored by Mousumi Industries Limited. -BSS











