Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 24 February, 2022, 1:16 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Day-long archery national youth ranking tournament today  

Published : Thursday, 24 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

The day-long Archery National Youth Ranking tournament will be held today at Shaheed Ahsan Ullah Master Stadium in Tongi.
A total of 52 boys and girls archers are taking part in the meet, organized by Bangladesh Archery Federation. The tournament will be held in three categories. The three categories are U-21 junior category, U-18 cadet category and U-15 youngster category.
The BAF has a plan to arrange three more ranking tournaments in this year. The BAF have decided to give the prize money of those archers who will be able to break the previous record.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Barca and Napoli finely poised
Fernandes says ManU have 'more identity' under Rangnick, Simeone wary
Mourinho suspended for two matches for insulting referee
Nadal wins Acapulco opener to match best career start
Villarreal hold Juventus after Vlahovic early strike
Klopp says ManC defeat means 'nothing changes' for Liverpool
New captain Rohit happy to groom India's future leaders
New Zealand eye historic victory in second South Africa Test


Latest News
Afif says no plan to give wickets
Ukraine soldier killed in shelling attack: armed forces
BGMEA urges EU's support for sustainable LDC graduation
3 burnt alive in Ashulia shoe factory fire
Bangladesh win by incredible innings of Afif, Miraz
Rain, thundershower likely Thursday, temperature to rise
Bangladesh seeks Canada's cooperation in technical education
Tanha to represent Bangladesh in GSEA Global Finals
Bangladesh-India bond inscribed with blood: Hasan
Bangladesh wants to raise ICT products export to $5 billion by 2025
Most Read News
5 killed as car falls in Chandpur roadside pond
Lyricist Kausar Ahmed Chaudhury laid to eternal rest
Naval warship BNS Umar Farooq left the Mongla Naval Jetty
Wallet or mobile phone - which is more important?
US, UK, Canada, Australia, Japan impose sanctions on Russia
Rajshahi University BCL to hold councils after 6 yrs
Addressing knowledge-based economy
Journo Sagar Biswas dies of cardiac arrest
Mizan jailed for 3 years, Basir for 8 years in bribery case
Russia's interests 'non-negotiable': Putin
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft