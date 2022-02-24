Day-long archery national youth ranking tournament today  

The day-long Archery National Youth Ranking tournament will be held today at Shaheed Ahsan Ullah Master Stadium in Tongi.

A total of 52 boys and girls archers are taking part in the meet, organized by Bangladesh Archery Federation. The tournament will be held in three categories. The three categories are U-21 junior category, U-18 cadet category and U-15 youngster category.

The BAF has a plan to arrange three more ranking tournaments in this year. The BAF have decided to give the prize money of those archers who will be able to break the previous record. -BSS









