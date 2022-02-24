Fakirerpool, Farashganj split point in BCL

Fakirerpool Young Men's Club split points with old Dhaka outfit Farashganj Sporting Club when their match ended in a 1-1 goal draw in the Bashundhara Group Bangladesh Championship League Football held on Wednesday at Birshreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in the city's Kamalapur.

In the day's match, Manik put Farashganj SC ahead in the 14th minute while after the breather Munna scored the equalizer scoring a goal for Fakirerpool in the 76th minute of the match. -BSS









