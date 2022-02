Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz (L) with his teammate Afif Hossain









Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz (L) with his teammate Afif Hossain pose for a picture with their respective recognitions after their win in the first one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on February 23, 2022. photo: AFP