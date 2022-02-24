

Rear Admiral Kalam made envoy to the Maldives

Before joining the Foreign Ministry, he was serving as the Commander of Bangladesh Navy Fleet. Rear Admiral Azad is married to Naomee Nahreen and have a son and a daughter. The government has appointed Rear Admiral SM Abul Kalam Azad as the new High Commissioner of Bangladesh to the Republic of Maldives.Rear Admiral Azad was commissioned in the Bangladesh Navy on July1, 1987, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday.In his long and distinguished career, he has served in various staff, instructional and command appointments at different levels.He received the prestigious "NouGaurabPadak" for his professional excellence and exceptional service in the Bangladesh Navy.Before joining the Foreign Ministry, he was serving as the Commander of Bangladesh Navy Fleet. Rear Admiral Azad is married to Naomee Nahreen and have a son and a daughter.