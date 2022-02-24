BD doing utmost to preserve, biodiversity environ: Minister

Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Md Shahab Uddin said Wednesday that despite scarce resources, Bangladesh is making utmost efforts for the protection, preservation and development of environment and biodiversity. He said Bangladesh expects the cooperation and support of all developing partners, including the European Union, in all these areas. The Minister said that at least USD 800 billion needs to be allocated for the implementation of the post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework. Fifty percent of the total allocation needs to be utilised for the conservation of biodiversity in developing countries.

Environment Minister made the remarks at a bilateral meeting between Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Md Shahab Uddin and the European Union's ambassador to Bangladesh Charles Whiteley at the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

The Environment Minister said the Constitution of Bangladesh has made conservation of biodiversity mandatory. Bangladesh has signed the Convention on Biological Diversity, the Biodiversity Protocol and the Nagoya Protocol. To this end, the government enacted the Biodiversity Act 2017 and the National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan 2016-21. The minister said 5.77 per cent of the country has been declared as a nature conserve area with 48 protected areas and 13 ecologically critical areas. In addition, 6.20 percent of the total Marine protected area with four marine areas has been declared as Marine Protected Area.

Charles Whitley, the European Union's Ambassador to Bangladesh, said the European Union would double its financing for biodiversity conservation. EU cooperation in the areas of technology transfer, renewable energy, clean energy, climate adaptation and mitigation efforts will continue to grow exponentially. The meeting was attended by Secretary of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Md Mostafa Kamal, Additional Secretary (Administration) Iqbal Abdullah Harun, Additional Secretary (Climate Change) Md. Mizanul Hoque Chowdhury, Additional Secretary (Environment) Md Moniruzzaman and Additional Secretary (Development) Sanjay Kumar Bhowmik.







