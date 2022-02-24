Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 24 February, 2022, 1:15 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

BD doing utmost to preserve, biodiversity environ: Minister

Published : Thursday, 24 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Staff Correspondent

Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Md Shahab Uddin said Wednesday that despite scarce resources, Bangladesh is making utmost efforts for the protection, preservation and development of environment and biodiversity.  He said Bangladesh expects the cooperation and support of all developing partners, including the European Union, in all these areas. The Minister said that at least USD 800 billion needs to be allocated for the implementation of the post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework.  Fifty percent of the total allocation needs to be utilised for the conservation of biodiversity in developing countries.
 Environment Minister made the remarks at a bilateral meeting between Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Md Shahab Uddin and the European Union's ambassador to Bangladesh Charles Whiteley at the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.
The Environment Minister said the Constitution of Bangladesh has made conservation of biodiversity mandatory. Bangladesh has signed the Convention on Biological Diversity, the Biodiversity Protocol and the Nagoya Protocol. To this end, the government enacted the Biodiversity Act 2017 and the National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan 2016-21.  The minister said 5.77 per cent of the country has been declared as a nature conserve area with 48 protected areas and 13 ecologically critical areas. In addition, 6.20 percent of the total Marine protected area with four marine areas has been declared as Marine Protected Area.
 Charles Whitley, the European Union's Ambassador to Bangladesh, said the European Union would double its financing for biodiversity conservation. EU cooperation in the areas of technology transfer, renewable energy, clean energy, climate adaptation and mitigation efforts will continue to grow exponentially. The meeting was attended by Secretary of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Md Mostafa Kamal, Additional Secretary (Administration) Iqbal Abdullah Harun, Additional Secretary (Climate Change) Md. Mizanul Hoque Chowdhury, Additional Secretary (Environment) Md Moniruzzaman and Additional Secretary (Development) Sanjay Kumar Bhowmik.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rear Admiral Kalam made envoy to the Maldives
BD doing utmost to preserve, biodiversity environ: Minister
Gambling racket busted in city
Info Minister recalls Indian contribution to Liberation War
6 people die in road accidents
D-8 has potential to develop as a strong economic block, says PM
Dohazari-Cox’s Bazar Rail project limping
3 die, 15 injured in Ashulia footwear factory fire  


Latest News
Afif says no plan to give wickets
Ukraine soldier killed in shelling attack: armed forces
BGMEA urges EU's support for sustainable LDC graduation
3 burnt alive in Ashulia shoe factory fire
Bangladesh win by incredible innings of Afif, Miraz
Rain, thundershower likely Thursday, temperature to rise
Bangladesh seeks Canada's cooperation in technical education
Tanha to represent Bangladesh in GSEA Global Finals
Bangladesh-India bond inscribed with blood: Hasan
Bangladesh wants to raise ICT products export to $5 billion by 2025
Most Read News
5 killed as car falls in Chandpur roadside pond
Lyricist Kausar Ahmed Chaudhury laid to eternal rest
Naval warship BNS Umar Farooq left the Mongla Naval Jetty
Wallet or mobile phone - which is more important?
US, UK, Canada, Australia, Japan impose sanctions on Russia
Rajshahi University BCL to hold councils after 6 yrs
Addressing knowledge-based economy
Journo Sagar Biswas dies of cardiac arrest
Mizan jailed for 3 years, Basir for 8 years in bribery case
Russia's interests 'non-negotiable': Putin
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft