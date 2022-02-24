Gambling racket busted in city

The detective branch of police arrested three members of a gambling racket from Dhaka who has allegedly siphoned off around Tk 30crore abroad through virtual betting and gambling. They were nabbed by the cybercrime prevention unit of DB from the capital's Khilkhet area on Saturday, said the official. The arrestees were identified as Tariqul Islam Babu (28), Rana Hamid (26) and Sumon Mia (25).

AKM Hafiz Akhter, Additional Commissioner (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police said at a press briefing on Wednesday at the DMP Media Centre that the ring has been active for a year and operates two gambling sites "mazapbu.com" and "betbuzz365.bet". The betting sites are being operated from Russia, Malaysia and India. Each accused were placed on a three-day remand.

There are around 50-60 people involved in the gambling, he added. The transactions are being carried out through e-banking and mobile financial services, he added. Online gambling reaches at pick during sports tournaments like IPL and BPL. If the gamblers win, they get a treble of the invested amount. But in most cases, they lose money, he said.









