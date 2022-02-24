Info Minister recalls Indian contribution to Liberation War

Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud on Wednesday said the bonds between the peoples of Bangladesh and India are inscribed with blood and the relationship of the two countries is historical.

"Bangladesh will never forget the historical contribution of India to the country's great Liberation War and its struggle for independence. It will be written in golden letters in the pages of history," he added.

Hasan Mahmud stated these while inaugurating the second Bangladesh Film Festival at Agartala in Tripura of India.

He also said, "The relations between the two countries have reached a new height under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi."

Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala organized the festival under the initiative of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry.

Chief Minister of Tripura Biplab Kumar Deb addressed the inaugural function as the chief guest. Information and Cultural Affairs Minister of Tripura Sushanata Chowdhury, Bangladesh lawmakers Mamtaz Begum and Saimum Sarwar Kamol, Information and Broadcasting Secretary Md Mokbul Hossain, and Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh to India Nural Islam, addressed it as special guests while Assistant High Commissioner of Bangladesh to India Arif Mohammad gave welcome speech.

Hasan said about one crore people took shelter in India during the Liberation War and the then Indian government carried out diplomatic activities in different countries of the world to free Bangabandhu. "We shall never forget the contribution of India," he added.

Expressing deep gratitude to the people of Tripura and the then government of the state, he said the people of the state had opened the door of Tripura in 1971 and hundreds of refugees took shelter there.







