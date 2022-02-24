Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 24 February, 2022, 1:15 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

6 people die in road accidents

Published : Thursday, 24 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Staff Correspondent

 At least six people were killed in separate road accidents in Chandpur and Meherpur on Wednesday.
Our Chandpur Correspondent reports that five people, including a driver, were killed as a private car fell into a roadside pond in Chandpur district in the early hours of Wednesday.
The deceased were identified as Shahparan Tushar, 22, Shakil Hossain, 26, Rezaul Karim, 24, Nayan, 25, and the car driver Sagar Hossain, 24.
All the youths were returning home at Chatkhil upazila in Noakhali district after attending a wedding programme in Cumilla.
Sub-inspector Mohammad Shahidur Rahman of Shaharasti Police Station said the private car fell into the pond at Mollar Tek around 12:45 am after losing control.
Fire Service and Civil Defence members with the help of locals recovered the bodies by breaking glasses of the car.
The bodies were kept at Ugharia police investigation centre. They will be handed over after legal procedure.
Our Meherpur correspondent adds that a schoolboy was killed in a road accident on Wednesday near Malshadah village in Gangni on the Meherpur-Kushtia Road.
The deceased was identified as Sakibul Islam, 13, son of Rahatul Islam of Shaharatala village under Gangni upazila of the district. He was a student of Class VIII of Harabhanga Secondary School.
Abdullah, a cousin of the deceased, said the students of the school went to Gangni Municipality to get Covid-19 vaccine.  While returning home in a easy bike (battery-run vehicle) after vaccination Shilon was hit in the head by another fast-moving easy bike from the rear.
He was taken to Gangni Upazila Health Complex with injuries. He died at one stage of his treatment.
Gangni Police Station Officer-in-Charge Abdur Razzak said police were sent to the spot. The body was in police custody. Legal action was being taken in this regard.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rear Admiral Kalam made envoy to the Maldives
BD doing utmost to preserve, biodiversity environ: Minister
Gambling racket busted in city
Info Minister recalls Indian contribution to Liberation War
6 people die in road accidents
D-8 has potential to develop as a strong economic block, says PM
Dohazari-Cox’s Bazar Rail project limping
3 die, 15 injured in Ashulia footwear factory fire  


Latest News
Afif says no plan to give wickets
Ukraine soldier killed in shelling attack: armed forces
BGMEA urges EU's support for sustainable LDC graduation
3 burnt alive in Ashulia shoe factory fire
Bangladesh win by incredible innings of Afif, Miraz
Rain, thundershower likely Thursday, temperature to rise
Bangladesh seeks Canada's cooperation in technical education
Tanha to represent Bangladesh in GSEA Global Finals
Bangladesh-India bond inscribed with blood: Hasan
Bangladesh wants to raise ICT products export to $5 billion by 2025
Most Read News
5 killed as car falls in Chandpur roadside pond
Lyricist Kausar Ahmed Chaudhury laid to eternal rest
Naval warship BNS Umar Farooq left the Mongla Naval Jetty
Wallet or mobile phone - which is more important?
US, UK, Canada, Australia, Japan impose sanctions on Russia
Rajshahi University BCL to hold councils after 6 yrs
Addressing knowledge-based economy
Journo Sagar Biswas dies of cardiac arrest
Mizan jailed for 3 years, Basir for 8 years in bribery case
Russia's interests 'non-negotiable': Putin
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft