6 people die in road accidents

At least six people were killed in separate road accidents in Chandpur and Meherpur on Wednesday.

Our Chandpur Correspondent reports that five people, including a driver, were killed as a private car fell into a roadside pond in Chandpur district in the early hours of Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Shahparan Tushar, 22, Shakil Hossain, 26, Rezaul Karim, 24, Nayan, 25, and the car driver Sagar Hossain, 24.

All the youths were returning home at Chatkhil upazila in Noakhali district after attending a wedding programme in Cumilla.

Sub-inspector Mohammad Shahidur Rahman of Shaharasti Police Station said the private car fell into the pond at Mollar Tek around 12:45 am after losing control.

Fire Service and Civil Defence members with the help of locals recovered the bodies by breaking glasses of the car.

The bodies were kept at Ugharia police investigation centre. They will be handed over after legal procedure.

Our Meherpur correspondent adds that a schoolboy was killed in a road accident on Wednesday near Malshadah village in Gangni on the Meherpur-Kushtia Road.

The deceased was identified as Sakibul Islam, 13, son of Rahatul Islam of Shaharatala village under Gangni upazila of the district. He was a student of Class VIII of Harabhanga Secondary School.

Abdullah, a cousin of the deceased, said the students of the school went to Gangni Municipality to get Covid-19 vaccine. While returning home in a easy bike (battery-run vehicle) after vaccination Shilon was hit in the head by another fast-moving easy bike from the rear.

He was taken to Gangni Upazila Health Complex with injuries. He died at one stage of his treatment.

Gangni Police Station Officer-in-Charge Abdur Razzak said police were sent to the spot. The body was in police custody. Legal action was being taken in this regard.











