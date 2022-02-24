D-8 has potential to develop as a strong economic block, says PM



Secretary General of D-8 secretariat Isiaka Abdul Qadir Imam pays a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Ganabhaban in the capital on Wednesday. photo : pmo

She made the remarks when Secretary General of D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation Isiaka Abdul Qadir Imam met her at Ganabhaban here.

PM's Press Secretary Ihasanul Karim briefed reporters after the meeting.

"The D-8 countries collectively have a great potential to emerge as a powerful economic block," the PM was quoted as saying.

During the meeting, both the PM and the D-8 Secretary General reiterated the need for materializing preferential trade agreements to harness the immense potential for promoting trade among the member states.

They emphasized the need for exploring the thrust sector of D-8 like trade, economy, commerce, transport, agriculture, tourism, education and energy.

Hasina expressed satisfaction at the successful hosting of 10th D-8 Summit, held virtually in Dhaka in April 2021 amid the global pandemic.

She iterated Bangladesh's full commitment in steering the important events of D-8 under Bangladesh's chairmanship in the coming days.

The PM congratulated him on his assumption as the secretary general of D-8.

She hoped that his leadership would add further dynamism in introducing new ideas for innovative partnership among D-8 member countries.

Hasina apprised him of the success achieved in the agriculture sector of Bangladesh saying that the researchers here developed the drought- and saline-tolerant variants of rice and Bangladesh can share its experiences with D-8 countries in the agriculture sector. -UNB









