Thursday, 24 February, 2022, 1:14 AM
Home Back Page

Dohazari-Cox’s Bazar Rail project limping

Published : Thursday, 24 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 23: The construction works of much expectedDohazari-Cox's Bazar Rail line project has now been limping due to weakness of the authority concerned. It is alleged that the project would not be completed within the stipulated time on December of the current year.
Following the failure of the authority, the time has now been extended to June in 2023 next.
Besides, only 66 per cent works of total project have, so far, been completed. Meanwhile, rail tracks had been installed on six- kilometre stretch in Cox's Bazar upazila.
Meanwhile, the train service was scheduled to begin in December 2022 next. Bangladesh Railway sources said, the complications in land acquisition, the absence of the foreign experts due to pandemic, delay in shifting of electric poles, have delayed the implementation of the project.
The much expected project was taken in 2010 last which was scheduled to be completed in 2013 last. The DPP was amended in 2016 last and the period of the project had been extended to June 2022.
Meanwhile, the Taka 18,034 crore project financed by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) is being implemented. Two firms of China have already been appointed for this purpose.  Of the total cost, the government will finance Tk 60.34 billion fromits own coffer and the Asian Development Bank will provide the rest Tk 120 billion.
Chinese company CREC and Bangladesh's Toma construction Company are jointly implementing the first lot of the project from Dohazari to Chakaria at Taka 2,687.99 crore.
Chinese company CCECC and Bangladesh's Max Infrastructure limited are jointly implementing another portion of the project from Chakaria to Ramu at Tk 3,502.5 crore.
Under the project, 128 km long new dual gauge railway lines, nine station buildings, platforms and sheds will be built.
Meanwhile, the works for the contractor include; railway embankment, track, bridges and culverts, stations and buildings, signaling and telecommunications, ancillary works and environmental safeguards.
Meanwhile, the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) had approved Taka 1,450 crore on May 10 in 2019 last under Annual Development Programme (ADP) for construction of railway track from Chattogram to Ghumdhum via Cox's Bazar and Ramu.
Meanwhile, the Railway authority has already completed the construction of 57 new rail bridges under Chattogram-Dohazari route  that would be used for the Cox's Bazar rail lines.
The project for constructing 57 new rail bridges from Soloshahar rail station to Dohazari station has been taken in 2014 at a cost of Taka 232 crore.


