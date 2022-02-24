3 die, 15 injured in Ashulia footwear factory fire  

At least three people were burned to death and 15 others injured as a massive fire broke out at a footwear factory in Ashulia of Savar Wednesday afternoon.

The identities of the deceased -- two men and a woman --could not be known yet.

According to fire service, the fire broke out at Uniworld Footwear factory beside Rupayan Mart building in Jamgara area around 5.16pm. On information, six fire fighting units rushed to the spot.

Later, four more units joined the extinguishing work.

Fire fighters recovered three charred bodies from the spot, said Shahjahan Sikder, Deputy Assistant Director (media cell) of the Fire Service and Civil Defence headquarters. Fifteen injured people were sent to a hospital.



