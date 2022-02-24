Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 24 February, 2022, 1:14 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Three drown in trawler-boat collision off Charmonai

Published : Thursday, 24 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Our Correspondent

BARISHAL, Feb 23: Three people died and two remained missing as a boat, carrying passengers, on their way to a religious assembly in Charmonai here capsized after being hit by a trawler in early Wednesday.
Two people have been reported missing, while 39 others have been rescued.
The accident occurred around midnight at Nalchar Bagarda in Charmonai Union, said Barishal River Port Fire Service and Civil Defence Station officer Khorshed Alam.
The dead have been identified as Jahidul Islam, 55, Sirajul Islam, 52 and Haji Abdul Quddus, 70.
Abdul Kuddus, 72, and Rafiqul Islam, 60, are missing.
Families said the victims hailed from villages of Rudrapur and Kabaripara.
"Many groups had started from Raiganj to attend the religious assembly. One of those groups halted their boat at a jetty of the Arial Kha river in Bagurga and fell asleep," said Bangladesh Mujahid Committee Sirajganj branch President Quari Shamsul Haque.
"Around midnight a trawler struck it and the vessel capsized. Hearing the devotees screaming, people came to their rescue." The Fire Service began rescue operations at the scene on Wednesday morning. Three bodies were recovered at 2:00pm, while 39 people were rescued alive.  The bodies have been taken to Charmonai, said Quari Shamsul Haque. The injured are receiving treatment at a makeshift hospital there.
Barishal Kotwali Police Station Officer-in-Charge Azimul Karim said the passengers were given primary treatment. Process is ongoing to send the bodies to Sirajganj, the official added. Local Fire Station Officer Khorshed Alam said the search operation is being continued to rescue the missing passengers.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rear Admiral Kalam made envoy to the Maldives
BD doing utmost to preserve, biodiversity environ: Minister
Gambling racket busted in city
Info Minister recalls Indian contribution to Liberation War
6 people die in road accidents
D-8 has potential to develop as a strong economic block, says PM
Dohazari-Cox’s Bazar Rail project limping
3 die, 15 injured in Ashulia footwear factory fire  


Latest News
Afif says no plan to give wickets
Ukraine soldier killed in shelling attack: armed forces
BGMEA urges EU's support for sustainable LDC graduation
3 burnt alive in Ashulia shoe factory fire
Bangladesh win by incredible innings of Afif, Miraz
Rain, thundershower likely Thursday, temperature to rise
Bangladesh seeks Canada's cooperation in technical education
Tanha to represent Bangladesh in GSEA Global Finals
Bangladesh-India bond inscribed with blood: Hasan
Bangladesh wants to raise ICT products export to $5 billion by 2025
Most Read News
5 killed as car falls in Chandpur roadside pond
Lyricist Kausar Ahmed Chaudhury laid to eternal rest
Naval warship BNS Umar Farooq left the Mongla Naval Jetty
Wallet or mobile phone - which is more important?
US, UK, Canada, Australia, Japan impose sanctions on Russia
Rajshahi University BCL to hold councils after 6 yrs
Addressing knowledge-based economy
Mizan jailed for 3 years, Basir for 8 years in bribery case
Journo Sagar Biswas dies of cardiac arrest
Russia's interests 'non-negotiable': Putin
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft