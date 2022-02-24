Three drown in trawler-boat collision off Charmonai

BARISHAL, Feb 23: Three people died and two remained missing as a boat, carrying passengers, on their way to a religious assembly in Charmonai here capsized after being hit by a trawler in early Wednesday.

Two people have been reported missing, while 39 others have been rescued.

The accident occurred around midnight at Nalchar Bagarda in Charmonai Union, said Barishal River Port Fire Service and Civil Defence Station officer Khorshed Alam.

The dead have been identified as Jahidul Islam, 55, Sirajul Islam, 52 and Haji Abdul Quddus, 70.

Abdul Kuddus, 72, and Rafiqul Islam, 60, are missing.

Families said the victims hailed from villages of Rudrapur and Kabaripara.

"Many groups had started from Raiganj to attend the religious assembly. One of those groups halted their boat at a jetty of the Arial Kha river in Bagurga and fell asleep," said Bangladesh Mujahid Committee Sirajganj branch President Quari Shamsul Haque.

"Around midnight a trawler struck it and the vessel capsized. Hearing the devotees screaming, people came to their rescue." The Fire Service began rescue operations at the scene on Wednesday morning. Three bodies were recovered at 2:00pm, while 39 people were rescued alive. The bodies have been taken to Charmonai, said Quari Shamsul Haque. The injured are receiving treatment at a makeshift hospital there.

Barishal Kotwali Police Station Officer-in-Charge Azimul Karim said the passengers were given primary treatment. Process is ongoing to send the bodies to Sirajganj, the official added. Local Fire Station Officer Khorshed Alam said the search operation is being continued to rescue the missing passengers.







