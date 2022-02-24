Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 24 February, 2022, 1:14 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Shahariar stresses Paris Agreement to address climate induced migration

Published : Thursday, 24 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Diplomatic Correspondent

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam urged the world leaders to address the root causes of climate-induced migration and displacement through implementing the Paris Agreement, SDGs and Sendai Framework.
He made the call while speaking at a webinar on "Climate Change and Migration and Displacement Nexus" on Tuesday organized by the Permanent Mission of Bangladesh in Geneva under the Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF). Md Mustafizur Rahman, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Bangladesh in Geneva, moderated the webinar.
 Antonio Vitorino, Director-General, International Organization for Migration (IOM), Filippo Grandi, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Ambassadors and Permanent Representatives France, Egypt and Germany, Charge d'affaires of Ghana, and representatives from different stakeholders spoke.
Bangladesh is currently leading the 55- member forum for the second term.
Mentioning that Bangladesh is at the forefront of the climate crisis, the State Minister said that migration and displacement of a staggering number of people are inevitable unless climate actions are not accelerated globally.
He also highlighted the adaptation and mitigation measures taken by the Government of Bangladesh to combat climate change under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
The Stare Minister emphasized that migration is a potential adaptation means for people living in the most vulnerable countries. He urged the major emitters to meet the mitigation target swiftly.
Emphasizing on ensuring justice for the climate induced migrants, the State Minister urged the developed countries to provide necessary finance and technology support to the most vulnerable countries.
The Director-General of IOM underscored that SDGs would not be achieved without strong climate action. He stressed that climate-induced displacement and human mobility need to be fully integrated into the climate discourses, particularly in COP27.
The High Commissioner for Refugees stated that the international community must recognize the need of protection and humanitarian assistance for climate -affected people.
Other panelists called for the urgent climate actions along with accelerated support for resilience building to the climate-vulnerable countries. In addition to diplomats from different countries, the event was attended by representatives of many international organizations, media,
academia, think tank and civil society.






« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rear Admiral Kalam made envoy to the Maldives
BD doing utmost to preserve, biodiversity environ: Minister
Gambling racket busted in city
Info Minister recalls Indian contribution to Liberation War
6 people die in road accidents
D-8 has potential to develop as a strong economic block, says PM
Dohazari-Cox’s Bazar Rail project limping
3 die, 15 injured in Ashulia footwear factory fire  


Latest News
Afif says no plan to give wickets
Ukraine soldier killed in shelling attack: armed forces
BGMEA urges EU's support for sustainable LDC graduation
3 burnt alive in Ashulia shoe factory fire
Bangladesh win by incredible innings of Afif, Miraz
Rain, thundershower likely Thursday, temperature to rise
Bangladesh seeks Canada's cooperation in technical education
Tanha to represent Bangladesh in GSEA Global Finals
Bangladesh-India bond inscribed with blood: Hasan
Bangladesh wants to raise ICT products export to $5 billion by 2025
Most Read News
5 killed as car falls in Chandpur roadside pond
Lyricist Kausar Ahmed Chaudhury laid to eternal rest
Naval warship BNS Umar Farooq left the Mongla Naval Jetty
Wallet or mobile phone - which is more important?
US, UK, Canada, Australia, Japan impose sanctions on Russia
Rajshahi University BCL to hold councils after 6 yrs
Addressing knowledge-based economy
Mizan jailed for 3 years, Basir for 8 years in bribery case
Journo Sagar Biswas dies of cardiac arrest
Russia's interests 'non-negotiable': Putin
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft