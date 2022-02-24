Shahariar stresses Paris Agreement to address climate induced migration

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam urged the world leaders to address the root causes of climate-induced migration and displacement through implementing the Paris Agreement, SDGs and Sendai Framework.

He made the call while speaking at a webinar on "Climate Change and Migration and Displacement Nexus" on Tuesday organized by the Permanent Mission of Bangladesh in Geneva under the Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF). Md Mustafizur Rahman, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Bangladesh in Geneva, moderated the webinar.

Antonio Vitorino, Director-General, International Organization for Migration (IOM), Filippo Grandi, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Ambassadors and Permanent Representatives France, Egypt and Germany, Charge d'affaires of Ghana, and representatives from different stakeholders spoke.

Bangladesh is currently leading the 55- member forum for the second term.

Mentioning that Bangladesh is at the forefront of the climate crisis, the State Minister said that migration and displacement of a staggering number of people are inevitable unless climate actions are not accelerated globally.

He also highlighted the adaptation and mitigation measures taken by the Government of Bangladesh to combat climate change under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The Stare Minister emphasized that migration is a potential adaptation means for people living in the most vulnerable countries. He urged the major emitters to meet the mitigation target swiftly.

Emphasizing on ensuring justice for the climate induced migrants, the State Minister urged the developed countries to provide necessary finance and technology support to the most vulnerable countries.

The Director-General of IOM underscored that SDGs would not be achieved without strong climate action. He stressed that climate-induced displacement and human mobility need to be fully integrated into the climate discourses, particularly in COP27.

The High Commissioner for Refugees stated that the international community must recognize the need of protection and humanitarian assistance for climate -affected people.

Other panelists called for the urgent climate actions along with accelerated support for resilience building to the climate-vulnerable countries. In addition to diplomats from different countries, the event was attended by representatives of many international organizations, media,

