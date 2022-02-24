

SIBL holds meeting with female farmers at Jhenaidah

Zafar Alam, Managing Director and CEO of SIBL, was present as the chief guest at the event and attentively listened the expressions of the female farmers. They said that they got benefit of SIBL agri-investment and became self-reliant. Md. Sirajul Hoque, Deputy Managing Director of SIBL, was special guest. Sadat Ahmad Khan, SVP and Head of SME and Md. Shamsul Alam, Executive Director of Socio-economic Health Education Organization (SEHEO), Md. Abu Bakar Siddique, Manager of Jashore Branch and Md. Humayun Kabir, FAVP, Marketing and Brand Communication Division, were also present on the occasion. Social Islami Bank Ltd (SIBL) organised a yard meeting with around hundred female farmers of Jhenaidah region.