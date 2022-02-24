Southeast Bank launches 3 agent banking outlets



Southeast Bank Ltd formally launches 3 (Three) Agent Banking outlets for the unbanked people across the country specially at the rural and semi-urban area at Kalihati, Tangail; Shalikha, Magura and South Keranigonj, Dhaka respectively. Its main objective is to uphold the trend of financial inclusion and spread banking services at every corner of the country, says a press release.M. Kamal Hossain, Managing Director of Southeast Bank Limited inaugurated the formal operation of 3 Agent Banking outlets virtually as the Chief Guest. Other officials of the Bank and Proprietors of the 3 Agent outlets were also connected virtually in the launching ceremony.All kinds of modern and technology backed Conventional and 'Tijarah'-Islamic Banking Services will be provided from Southeast Bank Agent Banking "Shagotom". Customers can get many more facilities from Southeast Bank Agent Banking "Shagotom" like they may open an account (savings/current); Cash Deposit/ Withdraw; Fund transfer; Cash transfer through BEFTN at any Bank account; Foreign Remittance; Processing of Cheque Book, Debit Card and Credit Card; BO Account opening and Share transactions facilities etc.