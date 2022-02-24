

SBAC Bank signs agreement with NAVANA Furniture

An agreement has been signed between South Bangla Agriculture and Commerce (SBAC) Bank Limited and NAVANA Furniture Limited, under which SBAC Bank Credit Cardholders will enjoy 0% EMI facility up to 12 months on purchases of Navana Furniture's products, says a press release.M. Shamsul Arefin, Additional Managing Director of SBAC Bank and Yamin Rikhu, Chief Operation Officer of Navana Furniture signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations at the bank's head office on recently.While, Md. Altaf Hossain Bhuyan, Deputy Managing Director, Md. Mokaddess Ali, Company Secretary, Mohammad Shafiul Azam, Vice President and Head of Card Division of SBAC Bank, Md.Asrafur Rahman Talukdar, Head of Sales, Mohammad Akramul Karim, Deputy Manager Sales, Md. Sarwar Karim, Senior Executive of Navana Furniture and Md. Nurul Alam Khan, In-charge of Card Division and Md. Shohidul Alam, Relationship Officer of the Bank were also present in the occasion.