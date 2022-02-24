

Bengal Commercial Bank inks ACS deal with BB

Tarik Morshed, Managing Director and CEO of Bengal Commercial Bank and Md. Forkan Hossain, General Manager of Accounts & Budgeting Department of Bangladesh Bank signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations at the Head office of Bangladesh Bank.

Other high officials from both organizations were also present at the signing ceremony. Under this agreement, all branches of Bengal Commercial Bank will be able to collect payments of various government fees and revenues in real-time and submit to the government treasury efficiently.













