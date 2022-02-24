Consumer rights directorate to launch drive in March to control commodity prices

The Directorate of National Consumers' Rights Protection (DNCRP), under the Commerce Ministry, will launch a special drive in the wholesale market in March to keep prices of commodities under control in the Holy Ramadan.

AHM Shafiquzzaman, Director General (Additional Secretary) of DNCRP, came up with the disclosure in an exchange meeting held on Tuesday with the leaders of various business organizations of wholesale and retail market in the capital.

The meeting was attended by Monjur Mohammad Shahriar, director of the department, deputy directors Atia Sultana, Afroza Rahman, and Bikash Chandra Das and leaders of various trade organizations of wholesale and retail markets of Dhaka including Karwan Bazar, Moulvibazar and Shyambazar.

The DG of DNCRP has expressed satisfaction on the current stock situation of daily commodities. The price of oil has been fixed and will remain in force till the Ramadan and Eid.

"We have informed the traders today (Tuesday) that those who will buy and sell the goods must keep a receipt of how much they bought the goods for. Action will be taken immediately if there is any evidence of selling products at higher prices in the campaign. Jail or fine will be faced according to the law," said Monjur Mohammad Shahriar, director of DNCRP.

Talking with UNB regarding the meeting, Monjur Shahriar said the DNCRP would conduct a special operation from March to keep the prices of daily commodities stable during the upcoming month of Ramadan. -UNB





