Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 24 February, 2022, 1:13 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Consumer rights directorate to launch drive in March to control commodity prices

Published : Thursday, 24 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13

The Directorate of National Consumers' Rights Protection (DNCRP), under the Commerce Ministry, will launch a special drive in the wholesale market in March to keep prices of  commodities under control in the Holy Ramadan.
AHM Shafiquzzaman, Director General (Additional Secretary) of DNCRP, came up with the disclosure in an exchange meeting held on Tuesday with the leaders of various business organizations of wholesale and retail market in the capital.
The meeting was attended by Monjur Mohammad Shahriar, director of the department, deputy directors  Atia Sultana, Afroza Rahman, and Bikash Chandra Das and leaders of various trade organizations of wholesale and retail markets of Dhaka including Karwan Bazar, Moulvibazar and Shyambazar.
The DG of DNCRP has expressed satisfaction on the current stock situation of daily commodities. The price of oil has been fixed and will remain in force till the Ramadan and Eid.
"We have informed the traders today (Tuesday) that those who will buy and sell the goods must keep a receipt of how much they bought the goods for. Action will be taken immediately if there is any evidence of selling products at higher prices in the campaign. Jail or fine will be faced according to the law," said Monjur Mohammad Shahriar, director of DNCRP.
Talking with UNB regarding the meeting, Monjur Shahriar said the DNCRP would conduct a special operation from March to keep the prices of daily commodities stable during the upcoming month of Ramadan.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SIBL holds meeting with female farmers at Jhenaidah
Southeast Bank launches 3 agent banking outlets
SBAC Bank signs agreement with NAVANA Furniture
Bengal Commercial Bank inks ACS deal with BB
Workers across Turkey go on strike as inflation bites
UN slams ‘aggressive’ formula milk marketing
Consumer rights directorate to launch drive in March to control commodity prices
Pharma export rose by 21pc in first seven months of FY22


Latest News
Afif says no plan to give wickets
Ukraine soldier killed in shelling attack: armed forces
BGMEA urges EU's support for sustainable LDC graduation
3 burnt alive in Ashulia shoe factory fire
Bangladesh win by incredible innings of Afif, Miraz
Rain, thundershower likely Thursday, temperature to rise
Bangladesh seeks Canada's cooperation in technical education
Tanha to represent Bangladesh in GSEA Global Finals
Bangladesh-India bond inscribed with blood: Hasan
Bangladesh wants to raise ICT products export to $5 billion by 2025
Most Read News
5 killed as car falls in Chandpur roadside pond
Lyricist Kausar Ahmed Chaudhury laid to eternal rest
Naval warship BNS Umar Farooq left the Mongla Naval Jetty
Wallet or mobile phone - which is more important?
US, UK, Canada, Australia, Japan impose sanctions on Russia
Rajshahi University BCL to hold councils after 6 yrs
Addressing knowledge-based economy
Mizan jailed for 3 years, Basir for 8 years in bribery case
Journo Sagar Biswas dies of cardiac arrest
Russia's interests 'non-negotiable': Putin
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft