Pharma export rose by 21pc in first seven months of FY22

Bangladesh's pharmaceuticals exports rose by 21 per cent in first seven months of the running financial year amid persisting pandemic impact.

In July-January period of the fiscal 2021-2022 (FY22) exports were $117.11 million which is 21 per cent higher over the corresponding period of the last year. In first seven months of FY21 (2020-2021) pharmaceuticals export was $96.84 million.

The July-January growth in the running fiscal also exceeded target by 11.27 per cent that for the first seven months the government set target for pharmaceuticals export was $105 million but real export performance was $117.11 million.

On the other hand during the last fiscal, export performance was $169.02 million while the current year target has been set at $180 million. Market insiders said this year's export performance is also likely to exceed target.

Talking to the Daily Observer SM Shafiuzzaman , secretary general of Bangladesh Association of Pharmaceuticals Industries (BAPI) said, "We mainly export drugs related to kidney dialysis, , leprosy, malaria, tuberculosis, cancer, anti-hepatic, penicillin, streptomycin, kidney dialysis, homeopathic, Ayurveda and biochemical."

Other new items also added last year for treating coronavirus as the world desperately struggled to find answers to the pandemic. The shipment has kept growing since then, giving a leg-up to exports.

The shipment of anti-viral drugs Remdesivir, which is used to treat coronavirus patients, fueled the export growth. An additional $10 million worth of the drugs are being exported every quarter, according to market players.

At least 10 companies, including Square, Eskayef, Incepta, Beacon and Acme are exporting anti-coronavirus drugs and its demands are on the rise.

Currently being one of the LDC members, Bangladesh is enjoying trade benefits and it is exporting medicines to 151 countries of the world as well as over 99 percent of domestic demands for medicines are met by locally manufactured drugs the BAPI secretary said. He said the export of pharmaceuticals would increase rapidly in the coming years as new drugs were being introduced, and the country enjoyed patent waiver on manufacturing the generic version of any medicine.

Another senior BAPI office bearer said, "Bangladeshi leading pharmaceuticals companies have taken initiatives to manufacture anti-coronavirus drugs for the treatment of patients at home and abroad and due to good quality and effectiveness of the products it demands are on rise."

Bangladeshi companies are currently exporting anti-coronavirus drugs to the countries, including those in Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States, Asean and in Africa

The shipment of anti-cancer drugs has risen over the years as well. He said anti-coronavirus drugs, especially Remdesivir, are contributing to the rise in exports.





