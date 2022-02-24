Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 24 February, 2022, 1:13 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Canada-Bangladesh Joint Working Group meeting held

Bangladesh seeks Canada's cooperation in technical education

Published : Thursday, 24 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 5
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh seeks Canada's cooperation in technical education

Bangladesh seeks Canada's cooperation in technical education

The changes in the labour market brought by Covid-19 epidemic and the 4IR will require new skills in the world job market. Therefore, Bangladesh seeks Canada's assistance in improving the quality of technical education to deal with the new requirement of skills.
The businessmen came up with this call at the virtual meeting of the Canada-Bangladesh Joint Working Group on Strengthening Commercial Relations held on Tuesday night.
Syed Almas Kabir, a member of the working group and director of the FBCCI, presented a report on information technology and education at the meeting.
According to a2i, the report says, in Bangladesh, the 4IR will make 50% of the job vulnerable by 2030.
According to the data presented at the meeting, in Bangladesh, 91.40 percent of the labour force working in various sectors has no training. By 2025, 7.2 million people will need sector-based training which will reach 9.75 million by 2030, and more than 29 million by 2050. Especially the skills in Cyber Security, Sensors and Machine Intelligence Algorithm, Big Data and Analytics, Block Chain-Distributed Ledger Technology, Simulation, Visualization and Digital Twin, Industrial Internet of Things, Autonomous robots, neural networking and machine learning, 3D printing, Cloud Edge Computing, Human-Machine Cooperation, Virtual augmented reality will appear to be necessary, the report says.
If Canadian technical education institutes set up campuses in Bangladesh or invest in joint ventures with local institutes in these sectors, it will become mutually beneficial for both the countries, Syed Almas Kabir said.
While speaking, FBCCI Director and the president of MCCI Dhaka Md. Saiful Islam recommended to undertake exchange activities between Bangladesh and Canadian training institutes.
BPGMEA President Shamim Ahmed urged the Canadian Counterpart to establish linkages between BPGMEA training institute and the same kind in Canada.
Nuzhat Tam-Zaman, Canadian co-chair of the Joint Working Group, said they will discuss the issues with NAIT and SAIT, two Canadian technical education institutes.
The High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Canada Dr. Khalil Rahman recommended to include the representatives from Business Council of Canada (BCC) and Manitoba Chamber of Commerce in the working group.
Also present at the meeting were President of Cancham Bangladesh Masud Rahman, Editor of Travel Magazine "Vromon" and Adjunct Faculty of Daffodil University Abu Sufian, and the Secretary General of FBCCI Mohammad Mahfuzul Hoque.
The meeting was moderated by Angela Dark, Senior Trade Commissioner, Canadian High Commission.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SIBL holds meeting with female farmers at Jhenaidah
Southeast Bank launches 3 agent banking outlets
SBAC Bank signs agreement with NAVANA Furniture
Bengal Commercial Bank inks ACS deal with BB
Workers across Turkey go on strike as inflation bites
UN slams ‘aggressive’ formula milk marketing
Consumer rights directorate to launch drive in March to control commodity prices
Pharma export rose by 21pc in first seven months of FY22


Latest News
Afif says no plan to give wickets
Ukraine soldier killed in shelling attack: armed forces
BGMEA urges EU's support for sustainable LDC graduation
3 burnt alive in Ashulia shoe factory fire
Bangladesh win by incredible innings of Afif, Miraz
Rain, thundershower likely Thursday, temperature to rise
Bangladesh seeks Canada's cooperation in technical education
Tanha to represent Bangladesh in GSEA Global Finals
Bangladesh-India bond inscribed with blood: Hasan
Bangladesh wants to raise ICT products export to $5 billion by 2025
Most Read News
5 killed as car falls in Chandpur roadside pond
Lyricist Kausar Ahmed Chaudhury laid to eternal rest
Naval warship BNS Umar Farooq left the Mongla Naval Jetty
Wallet or mobile phone - which is more important?
US, UK, Canada, Australia, Japan impose sanctions on Russia
Rajshahi University BCL to hold councils after 6 yrs
Addressing knowledge-based economy
Mizan jailed for 3 years, Basir for 8 years in bribery case
Journo Sagar Biswas dies of cardiac arrest
Russia's interests 'non-negotiable': Putin
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft