Walton to launch printer soon

Bangladeshi tech-giant Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited is going to release its new product printer in the market soon. Walton will initially roll out two models of printers with 'Printon' packaging name. The printers will be launched with a variety of features, including fastest wireless printing.

The Printon PMF22 model Walton printer, priced at 16,750 BDT, has multi-tasking facilities for which users can print, scan and photocopy with the device. Printon PS22 model printer, priced at 11,750 BDT, is for printing purpose only, says a press release.

The main features of the Walton printer are 22 (A4) to 23 (letter) ppm print speed, 1200X1200 Dpi resolution, 600 MHZ processor and 128 megabytes of memory with USB cable connection and wireless printing facilities. The multi-function printer has network printing option which will ease extra hassles in official usages.

Walton Printer's Project Manager Md Shahdiuzzaman said that Walton printers has one-step installation feature for which it can easily be installed with just one click and general users will get more entertainment in printer usages.

Md. Touhdir Rahman Rad, Chief Business Officer of Computer and IT Accessories of Walton, said that the printers will be very useful for all sections of customers with the facility to print paper in different sizes and in different modes. Walton printers are reliable for office, educational and even personal usages.

Engineer Liakat Ali, Deputy Managing Director of Walton Digi-Tech Industries Ltd., said that as the price of multifunctional printers is high in the market, so customers are unable to purchase those printers. We hope that customers will be able to have confidence in Walton printers and they can save money as well.

Walton has also released toners for both printers. The TNR16 model toner is priced at BDT 1,985 only. Customers can also get toner refill kit weighing 65g at Tk 650. The toner and refill kit are available at every Walton showrooms.

Customers will get warranty facility for up to 1 year on these two printers.


















