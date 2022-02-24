Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 24 February, 2022, 1:13 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Walton to launch printer soon

Published : Thursday, 24 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 5
Business Desk

Bangladeshi tech-giant Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited is going to release its new product printer in the market soon. Walton will initially roll out two models of printers with 'Printon' packaging name. The printers will be launched with a variety of features, including fastest wireless printing.
The Printon PMF22 model Walton printer, priced at 16,750 BDT, has multi-tasking facilities for which users can print, scan and photocopy with the device. Printon PS22 model printer, priced at 11,750 BDT, is for printing purpose only, says a press release.
The main features of the Walton printer are 22 (A4) to 23 (letter) ppm print speed, 1200X1200 Dpi resolution, 600 MHZ processor and 128 megabytes of memory with USB cable connection and wireless printing facilities. The multi-function printer has network printing option which will ease extra hassles in official usages.
Walton Printer's Project Manager Md Shahdiuzzaman said that Walton printers has one-step installation feature for which it can easily be installed with just one click and general users will get more entertainment in printer usages.
Md. Touhdir Rahman Rad, Chief Business Officer of Computer and IT Accessories of Walton, said that the printers will be very useful for all sections of customers with the facility to print paper in different sizes and in different modes. Walton printers are reliable for office, educational and even personal usages.
Engineer Liakat Ali, Deputy Managing Director of Walton Digi-Tech Industries Ltd., said that as the price of multifunctional printers is high in the market, so customers are unable to purchase those printers. We hope that customers will be able to have confidence in Walton printers and they can save money as well.
Walton has also released toners for both printers. The TNR16 model toner is priced at BDT 1,985 only. Customers can also get toner refill kit weighing 65g at Tk 650. The toner and refill kit are available at every Walton showrooms.
Customers will get warranty facility for up to 1 year on these two printers.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SIBL holds meeting with female farmers at Jhenaidah
Southeast Bank launches 3 agent banking outlets
SBAC Bank signs agreement with NAVANA Furniture
Bengal Commercial Bank inks ACS deal with BB
Workers across Turkey go on strike as inflation bites
UN slams ‘aggressive’ formula milk marketing
Consumer rights directorate to launch drive in March to control commodity prices
Pharma export rose by 21pc in first seven months of FY22


Latest News
Afif says no plan to give wickets
Ukraine soldier killed in shelling attack: armed forces
BGMEA urges EU's support for sustainable LDC graduation
3 burnt alive in Ashulia shoe factory fire
Bangladesh win by incredible innings of Afif, Miraz
Rain, thundershower likely Thursday, temperature to rise
Bangladesh seeks Canada's cooperation in technical education
Tanha to represent Bangladesh in GSEA Global Finals
Bangladesh-India bond inscribed with blood: Hasan
Bangladesh wants to raise ICT products export to $5 billion by 2025
Most Read News
5 killed as car falls in Chandpur roadside pond
Lyricist Kausar Ahmed Chaudhury laid to eternal rest
Naval warship BNS Umar Farooq left the Mongla Naval Jetty
Wallet or mobile phone - which is more important?
US, UK, Canada, Australia, Japan impose sanctions on Russia
Rajshahi University BCL to hold councils after 6 yrs
Addressing knowledge-based economy
Mizan jailed for 3 years, Basir for 8 years in bribery case
Journo Sagar Biswas dies of cardiac arrest
Russia's interests 'non-negotiable': Putin
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft