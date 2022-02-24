Nagad eases payment procedure of Dhaka Medical College

The Mobile Financial Service Nagad has taken initiative to ease the payment procedure of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH). To reduce the long queue and health risks of people the both organisations have come up with the best solutions, from now on all types of payments of DMCH can be given by Nagad, says a press release.

An agreement between Dhaka Medical College Hospital and Nagad, an arm of Bangladesh Postal Department has taken place recently. During the ceremony, Nagad's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rahel Ahmed, Head of Govt. Sales A B M Mannaf Parag and DMCH's Director Brigadier General Md. Nazmul Haque, Assistant Director (Finance and Store) Dr. Md. Ashraful Alam, Assistant Director (Admin) Dr. Halima Sultana Haque and the other high officials from the both organisations were present at the event.

With this agreement, all kinds of fees including tickets collection to visit a doctor, medical and other service fees can be paid through Nagad. Hence, medical patients no longer have to stand in line at banks or cash counters to pay their bills. This service from Nagad will alleviate the sufferings of thousands of people who come for treatment every day from different parts of the country.

Besides, salaries and allowances of DMCH's fourth class employees will be paid through the mobile financial service 'Nagad'. As a result, the administrative work of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital will be much easier and hassle free. Moreover, the employees do not have to concern about the banking hours to withdraw their salary. They can withdraw money from their 'Nagad' wallet anytime-anywhere.

In order to facilitate the payment procedure easier, 'Nagad' has set up merchant payment option at several counters in DMCH for the patients coming to the hospital. So this process will save time as well as reduce unwanted suffering for the patients.

Commenting on this collaboration between Nagad and DMCH, Rahel Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Nagad said, "Nagad has always been working to make daily lives easier and transactions more affordable for people. The collaboration between Nagad and renowned Dhaka Medical College Hospital is a testament. The state-of-the-art services of Nagad is now easily accessible to thousands of people, which will be able to lessen their suffering at the hospital.











