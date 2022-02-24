Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 24 February, 2022, 1:12 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Yamaha Riders Club observes International Mother's Language Day

Published : Thursday, 24 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 4
Business Desk

Yamaha Riders Club observes International Mother's Language Day

Yamaha Riders Club observes International Mother's Language Day

International Mother's Language Day is celebrated all over the world on 21 February every year. Yamaha Riders Club organized multiple activities this year on this occasion. As a part of the events, members of the Yamaha Riders Club paid homage to the language martyrs by laying flowers at all the Shaheed Minar across the country, including Dhaka.
In addition, "International Mother's Language Day Street Children Drawing Competition" was organized at Yamaha Showroom "Crescent Enterprise" Mirpur, Dhaka where the street children attended in a paint competition with canvas and paintbrush. At the end, prizes and food were distributed among the contestants by senior officials of Yamaha Motorcycle in Bangladesh and member of Yamaha Riders Club.
Yamaha Riders Club is a social organization of Yamaha motorcycle riders of Bangladesh. The motorcycle club has strong network in every district of the country and has about three and a half thousand members across the country. This club members participate in various activities related to motorcycle as well as various positive social activities.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
SIBL holds meeting with female farmers at Jhenaidah
Southeast Bank launches 3 agent banking outlets
SBAC Bank signs agreement with NAVANA Furniture
Bengal Commercial Bank inks ACS deal with BB
Workers across Turkey go on strike as inflation bites
UN slams ‘aggressive’ formula milk marketing
Consumer rights directorate to launch drive in March to control commodity prices
Pharma export rose by 21pc in first seven months of FY22


Latest News
Afif says no plan to give wickets
Ukraine soldier killed in shelling attack: armed forces
BGMEA urges EU's support for sustainable LDC graduation
3 burnt alive in Ashulia shoe factory fire
Bangladesh win by incredible innings of Afif, Miraz
Rain, thundershower likely Thursday, temperature to rise
Bangladesh seeks Canada's cooperation in technical education
Tanha to represent Bangladesh in GSEA Global Finals
Bangladesh-India bond inscribed with blood: Hasan
Bangladesh wants to raise ICT products export to $5 billion by 2025
Most Read News
5 killed as car falls in Chandpur roadside pond
Lyricist Kausar Ahmed Chaudhury laid to eternal rest
Naval warship BNS Umar Farooq left the Mongla Naval Jetty
Wallet or mobile phone - which is more important?
US, UK, Canada, Australia, Japan impose sanctions on Russia
Rajshahi University BCL to hold councils after 6 yrs
Addressing knowledge-based economy
Mizan jailed for 3 years, Basir for 8 years in bribery case
Journo Sagar Biswas dies of cardiac arrest
Russia's interests 'non-negotiable': Putin
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft