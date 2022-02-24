Yamaha Riders Club observes International Mother's Language Day



International Mother's Language Day is celebrated all over the world on 21 February every year. Yamaha Riders Club organized multiple activities this year on this occasion. As a part of the events, members of the Yamaha Riders Club paid homage to the language martyrs by laying flowers at all the Shaheed Minar across the country, including Dhaka.In addition, "International Mother's Language Day Street Children Drawing Competition" was organized at Yamaha Showroom "Crescent Enterprise" Mirpur, Dhaka where the street children attended in a paint competition with canvas and paintbrush. At the end, prizes and food were distributed among the contestants by senior officials of Yamaha Motorcycle in Bangladesh and member of Yamaha Riders Club.Yamaha Riders Club is a social organization of Yamaha motorcycle riders of Bangladesh. The motorcycle club has strong network in every district of the country and has about three and a half thousand members across the country. This club members participate in various activities related to motorcycle as well as various positive social activities.