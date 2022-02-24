Video
Thursday, 24 February, 2022, 1:12 AM
Home Business

US opposes Canada's digital services tax proposal

Published : Thursday, 24 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35

WASHINGTON, Feb 23: The United States on Tuesday announced its opposition to Canada's proposed tax on the largest tech firms, warning it "would examine all options" should Ottawa go ahead with the levy.
The United States Trade Representative (USTR) said Canada should instead work towards implementing a global taxation agreement that Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) countries announced last year to defuse the global tech tax row.
"As Canada is fully aware, the United States has serious concerns about measures that single out American firms for taxation while effectively excluding national firms engaged in similar lines of business," USTR said.
It called for Ottawa to "focus efforts on engaging constructively" with the OECD negotiations, "instead of pursuing a counterproductive unilateral measure that risks encouraging other countries to follow suit."
Should Canada go ahead with the tax, "USTR would examine all options, including under our trade agreements and domestic statutes."
Washington has hit out at digital services tax proposals globally, which it says impose discriminatory fees on American tech giants like Amazon, Apple and Google.
In response to USTR, the office of Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said Canada's preference has always been a multilateral pact.
"Canada has a clear national interest in this multilateral agreement, which protects against erosion of the tax base and will generate additional revenue" for the country, her office said, in an emailed response to AFP.
"We sincerely hope that the timely implementation of the new international system" will make Ottawa's proposed tax "unnecessary" to ensure the protection of Canadian interests, it added.    -AFP


