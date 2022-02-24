

Asian stocks rebound after Wall St falls on Ukraine tensions

Shanghai, Hong Kong, South Korea and Australia advanced. Oil prices edged higher on concern about possible disruption to Russian supplies. Japanese markets were closed for a holiday.

Global stock prices sank Tuesday as traders tried to figure out the impact of Russia's moves and sanctions imposed by Washington, Britain and the 27-nation European Union on its banks, officials and business leaders.

"Current U.S. sanctions on Russia are less-than-feared by the market," said Anderson Alves of ActivTrades in a report. However, Alves noted American officials have more "acute options" including reducing Russia's access to the SWIFT system for global bank transactions.

Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index lost 1% on Tuesday to 4,304.76. That puts it 10.3% below its Jan. 3 all-time high and into what traders call a correction, or a decline of at least 10% but less than 20%.

On Wednesday, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.4% to 3,469.57 and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong gained 0.6% to 23,657.49. -AP





BEIJING, Feb 23: Asian stock markets rebounded Wednesday after Wall Street slid on anxiety over President Vladimir Putin's authorization to send Russian soldiers into eastern Ukraine.Shanghai, Hong Kong, South Korea and Australia advanced. Oil prices edged higher on concern about possible disruption to Russian supplies. Japanese markets were closed for a holiday.Global stock prices sank Tuesday as traders tried to figure out the impact of Russia's moves and sanctions imposed by Washington, Britain and the 27-nation European Union on its banks, officials and business leaders."Current U.S. sanctions on Russia are less-than-feared by the market," said Anderson Alves of ActivTrades in a report. However, Alves noted American officials have more "acute options" including reducing Russia's access to the SWIFT system for global bank transactions.Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index lost 1% on Tuesday to 4,304.76. That puts it 10.3% below its Jan. 3 all-time high and into what traders call a correction, or a decline of at least 10% but less than 20%.On Wednesday, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.4% to 3,469.57 and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong gained 0.6% to 23,657.49. -AP