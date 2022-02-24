

Casio appoints Sadat Rahman as Goodwill Ambassador

Casio scientific calculators are very widely used by students in Bangladesh; hence the brand works very closely in the education market of the country to raise awareness about the poor quality, duplicate & Casio look-alike calculators, which are getting sold to students and directly or indirectly impacting their education because of product failure or unstandardized functions. Being one of the largest Calculators' brands in the world, Casio aims to enhance the mathematical skills of the students.

Casio has partnered with Sadat Rahman, who is a well-known activist and peace prize winner for his involvement to stop cyberbullying in Bangladesh. This initiative will educate the masses around the need to be vigilant while buying calculators and be aware of counterfeit products. This will be done with Sadat Rahman through a 360-degree campaign. In addition, Casio will also educate teenagers about online harassment, cyberbullies, and child protection.

Commenting on the collaboration, Kulbhushan Seth, Vice President, Casio SAARC Countries, said, "Counterfeit/fake calculators are becoming a big concern in Bangladesh, it's not only hampering students' futures with substandard products but also affects the growth of the economy by blocking the revenue of the country. We have taken various initiatives in the past to raise awareness about fake/Counterfeit products in the market, this time we are pleased to associate with Sadat to delve deeper. We are sure that he will be a great goodwill ambassador for Casio in Bangladesh and help in educating students to use original/ authentic products."

Sadat Rahman, said, ""We all have been using Casio calculators in our family from various generations. Even my father used to use Casio calculators while he was a student. Besides, I have been using Casio since the beginning of my studies. I have an emotional attachment to the brand, and today I am so happy to be working with them to raise awareness of widespread use of counterfeit/fake calculators in Bangladesh. My goal has always been to support youth of the country and using fake products not only hampers their productivity but also contribute to their educational losses. I am sure that with the help of Casio, we will be able to educate people about the consequences of using fake products."

Casio being a global company present in Bangladesh retails all kinds of Calculators, Wrist Watches, Clocks, Electronic Cash registers, Electronic Musical Instrument, Label printers and other consumer electronic products and wide reach. All Casio original scientific calculators carry a 3-year warranty, so that they can be used for a longer period and will help students have access to quality education.

To ensure that users have access to only original Casio calculators, the brand has started unique engraved serial numbering on each calculator and by sending an SMS on +880 4445602222 customers can verify whether their calculator is Original or Fake.

Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio markets all kinds of calculators, Laser-LED based green Projectors, Wrist Watches, Clocks, ECR (Electronic Cash register), EMI (Electronic Musical Instrument), Label printers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products.







