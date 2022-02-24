Video
Govt to procure 33.60 lakh MMBtu LNG, 50,000 MTs wheat

Published : Thursday, 24 February, 2022 at 12:00 AM

The government approved a proposal for procuring some 33.60 lakh MMBtu LNG and some 50,000 metric tons of wheat to meet the growing demand of the country.
The approval came from the 7th meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) in this year held virtually with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair on Wednesday.
Briefing reporters after the meeting, Cabinet Division Additional Secretary Md Zillur Rahman Chowdhury said that Petrobangla under the Energy and Mineral Resources Division would procure some 33.60 lakh MMBtu LNG from the lone responsive bidder M/S Vitol Asia Pte Ltd, Singapore, at a cost of around Taka 1,004.69 crore where the price for per MMBtu LNG would be $29.70.
He said that the CCGP meeting approved another proposal from the Ministry of Food for procuring 50,000 metric tons of wheat from M/S Agrocorp International Pte Ltd, Singapore, with around Taka 168.09 crore where the price of per metric ton wheat would be $390.92.
Zillur informed that another proposal from the Ministry of Shipping was approved in the meeting under which the Mongla Port Authority would procure one buoy laying vessel, necessary equipments and concerned expert services from Karnafuly Ship Builders Ltd at a cost of around Tala 119.65 crore under the project for procuring ancillary marine vessels for Mongla Port.
Besides, the CCGP meeting approved another proposal from the Road Transport and Highways Division for awarding the contract of the package no-WP-15 under the project for SASEC Road Connectivity Project-2: upgrading Elenga-Hatikumrul-Rangpur highway into four-lane at cost of around Taka 151.96 crore to National Development Engineers Ltd.    -BSS


